This day in the sport: Willie Stargell, the famous Pirates Hall, dies at 61

Willie Stargell, who led the Pittsburgh Pirates to two World Series championships with his home races and patriarchal leadership, died on that date in 2001 of a stroke at a medical facility in Wilmington, North Carolina . He was 61 years old.

Known as “Pops,” Stargell hit three home runs in the 1979 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles and was picked the most useful player in the series.

The Clippers and Lakers were scheduled to meet at the Staples Center Thursday night in a game that was postponed January 28 after the death of Kobe Bryant. The Clippers had won two of three games against the Lakers before the season was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In baseball, the Dodgers would have played a day in St. Louis, concluding a four-game series against the Cardinals.

Other sports that have been canceled or postponed include the first round of the Masters, which was postponed from November 12 to 15, and the first round games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in hockey.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1946 – A crowd of over 8,500 people at the Olympic auditorium in downtown Los Angeles watches Jackie Wilson defend his California state welterweight title against challenger Freddie Dixon. Wilson wins an easy decision in 12 rounds.

1953 – Sam Snead shoots a 71 under par in the first round at the Masters. Snead thought he had a 70, but his partner Byron Nelson scored four on Snead’s scoreboard for the 18th hole instead of a birdie three. Snead signed the card without noticing the error and it was decided that the card was official.

1959 – Bill Sharman scores 29 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-113 win and four game sweep of the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA Finals. This is the second Celtics championship in three years. Elgin Baylor scores 30 for the Lakers.

1959 —The Baltimore Orioles play a triple game against the Washington Senators – the first on the opening day of baseball history. First baseman Bob Boyd catches a line shot from Ed Fitzgerald’s bat, pitches Chico Carrasquel to tackle Roy Sievers second and takes the throw back to get Bob Allison first. The Senators still win 9-2.

1962 – A ceremony at City Hall welcomes the Dodgers home from their spring training camp in Vero Beach, Florida, and a procession transports the team to its new stadium at Chavez Ravine. Over 2,000 people attend a stadium show and packed lunches, which were included in the ticket price for the event, end at 1,900.

1970 – The Lakers come back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns in game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals 124-94 at the Forum. Wilt Chamberlain dominates with 30 points, 27 rebounds and 11 blocked shots. It was only the second time in NBA history (Boston in 1968) that a team down 3-1 won a streak of seven games.

1980 – Pearl Moore scores 27 points and Janice Thomas adds 22 to lead the New York Stars to the Women’s Basketball League championship with a 125-114 victory over the Iowa Comets in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Stars win the best game streak, 5-1.

1983 – The Angels come out of a goal collapse (13 points in four games) against Oakland with a 10-2 win over Athletics. Rod Carew and Fred Lynn lead an 18 hit, Carew making a grand slam against Matt Keough in the fifth inning.

SOURCE: Time