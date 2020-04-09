The Weeknd accuses Usher of copying his style

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, explains why, saying he thinks Usher heard his 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons”, borrowed his style, and then made it his own.
He adds that if he was initially upset, he now considers it a compliment.
“It was very flattering,” said The Weeknd, adding, “I knew I was doing something good, but I got angry too. But the older I got, I realized it was good thing.”
When he released his latest album, “After Hours”, during the coronavirus pandemic, he told the media that he thought he should release it.
“The fans were waiting for the album and I felt like I had to deliver it. Commercial success is a blessing, especially because the odds were against me: (music) streaming was down 10%, stores are closed, people can’t go to concerts, but I didn’t care. I knew how important it was to my fans, “he said.
