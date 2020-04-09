The Weeknd accuses Usher of copying his style

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, explains why, saying he thinks Usher heard his 2011 mixtape “House of Balloons”, borrowed his style, and then made it his own.

“‘House of Balloons’ has literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” said The Weeknd. Variety . “I heard ‘Climax’, that Usher song, and I thought, ‘Holy f-, it’s a Weeknd song.'”

He adds that if he was initially upset, he now considers it a compliment.

“It was very flattering,” said The Weeknd, adding, “I knew I was doing something good, but I got angry too. But the older I got, I realized it was good thing.”