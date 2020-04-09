The trip of the former acting secretary of the Navy to Guam, which led to his resignation, cost almost a quarter of a million dollars

Modly’s resignation came just over a week after Captain Brett Crozier, then commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt, sent a memo warning that the coronavirus was spreading among sailors on the aircraft carrier. The memo was leaked, prompting Modly to remove Crozier from command and fly to Guam to address the ship in remarks that included calling Crozier “stupid”.

Although he does not explicitly mention Modly or his resignation, the chief admiral of the Navy, the chief of naval operation admiral Mike Gilday, sent a message to the Navy Wednesday acknowledging that “the events of the past week have been difficult for our Navy and our nation. “

“The events of the past week have been difficult for our navy and our nation. We will learn from them. But make no mistake, we are moving forward. The navy has our orders and we are carrying them out,” said writes Gilday.

Two hundred and eighty-six sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for coronavirus and 93% of the ship’s crew were tested on Wednesday, according to the Navy.

Nearly a week after Modly dismissed Crozier for having circulated too widely a memo calling for the urgent evacuation of the ship’s crew, the Navy evacuated only 2,329 of the aircraft’s nearly 4,800 sailors.

The Navy initially said it plans to move 2,700 sailors ashore by April 3. Officials say the process has been slowed due to testing, as the Guam government requires seafarers to test negative before they can be transferred to hotels on the island.