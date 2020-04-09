The trip of the former acting secretary of the Navy to Guam, which led to his resignation, cost almost a quarter of a million dollars

by April 9, 2020 Top News
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly testifies in response to Government Accountability Office findings about substandard military housing during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 3, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Modly went to Guam aboard a C-37B VIP aircraft a modified Gulfstream jet. It costs $ 6,946.19 per flight hour and the flight time for the Guam trip was approximately 35 hours at a total cost of $ 243,151.65.
Modly’s resignation came just over a week after Captain Brett Crozier, then commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt, sent a memo warning that the coronavirus was spreading among sailors on the aircraft carrier. The memo leaked, prompting Modly to remove Crozier from command and fly to Guam to address the ship in remarks that included calling Crozier “stupid”.

Although he does not explicitly mention Modly or his resignation, the chief admiral of the Navy, the chief of naval operation admiral Mike Gilday, sent a message to the Navy Wednesday acknowledging that “the events of the past week have been difficult for our Navy and our nation. “

‘Moving forward’

“The events of the past week have been difficult for our navy and our nation. We will learn from them. But make no mistake, we are moving forward. The navy has our orders and we are carrying them out,” said writes Gilday.

Top Pentagon leaders defended Modly’s trip on Thursday.

Assistant Secretary of Defense David Norquist and Vice President of the Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten, said it was important that senior officials visit the personnel on the ground and that Modly had the ability to authorize the trip itself.

“As Secretary of the Navy, Tom Modly has the right to travel, if necessary, to see the mission,” Norquist told reporters at a press briefing on the Pentagon. “I think we want to be very careful to point out that senior leaders shouldn’t go out there and see what’s going on. I think it’s very difficult if you’re all the time in the Pentagon. So even with the challenge of the Covid virus, we will continue to look for ways to ensure that our leadership remains engaged and informed and throughout the year, senior leaders must go out into the field and understand what is going on and be able to work with the forces there. ”

Hyten echoed that feeling.

“If you want to know what’s going on in Guam, where I am currently, this is the worst place to try to figure this out,” said Hyten. “You really have to talk to people in the Pacific. And eyes on are always the best way to understand what’s going on. You want to make sure, once again, to take care of people. But you have to keep the Pentagon, c ‘is on. “

As of Thursday, 97% of the Teddy Roosevelt’s crew had been tested for the coronavirus and 416 were positive, according to the Navy.

Nearly a week after Modly fired Crozier for having circulated the memo calling for the urgent evacuation of the ship’s crew too widely, the Navy evacuated only 2,329 of the aircraft’s nearly 4,800 sailors.

The Navy initially said it plans to move 2,700 sailors ashore by April 3. Officials say the process has been slowed due to testing, as the Guam government requires seafarers to test negative before they can be transferred to hotels on the island.

CNN’s Gregory Clary, Jim Sciutto, Barbara Starr and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/olctEkDWgWc/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Senate Dems Freezes $ 250 Billion For Small Business Coronavirus Loans

Senate Dems Freezes $ 250 Billion For Small Business Coronavirus Loans

April 9, 2020
Biden describes phone call with Trump amid pandemic

CNN poll: Biden leads Trump into national duel

April 9, 2020
Ring Alarm 2nd Generation: here's what you need to know about the latest DIY security system

Ring Alarm 2nd Generation: here’s what you need to know about the latest DIY security system

April 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *