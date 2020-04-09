The trip of the former acting secretary of the Navy to Guam, which led to his resignation, cost almost a quarter of a million dollars

Although he does not explicitly mention Modly or his resignation, the chief admiral of the Navy, the chief of naval operation admiral Mike Gilday, sent a message to the Navy Wednesday acknowledging that “the events of the past week have been difficult for our Navy and our nation. “

‘Moving forward’

“The events of the past week have been difficult for our navy and our nation. We will learn from them. But make no mistake, we are moving forward. The navy has our orders and we are carrying them out,” said writes Gilday.

Top Pentagon leaders defended Modly’s trip on Thursday.

Assistant Secretary of Defense David Norquist and Vice President of the Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten, said it was important that senior officials visit the personnel on the ground and that Modly had the ability to authorize the trip itself.

“As Secretary of the Navy, Tom Modly has the right to travel, if necessary, to see the mission,” Norquist told reporters at a press briefing on the Pentagon. “I think we want to be very careful to point out that senior leaders shouldn’t go out there and see what’s going on. I think it’s very difficult if you’re all the time in the Pentagon. So even with the challenge of the Covid virus, we will continue to look for ways to ensure that our leadership remains engaged and informed and throughout the year, senior leaders must go out into the field and understand what is going on and be able to work with the forces there. ”

Hyten echoed that feeling.

“If you want to know what’s going on in Guam, where I am currently, this is the worst place to try to figure this out,” said Hyten. “You really have to talk to people in the Pacific. And eyes on are always the best way to understand what’s going on. You want to make sure, once again, to take care of people. But you have to keep the Pentagon, c ‘is on. “

As of Thursday, 97% of the Teddy Roosevelt’s crew had been tested for the coronavirus and 416 were positive, according to the Navy.

Nearly a week after Modly fired Crozier for having circulated the memo calling for the urgent evacuation of the ship’s crew too widely, the Navy evacuated only 2,329 of the aircraft’s nearly 4,800 sailors.

The Navy initially said it plans to move 2,700 sailors ashore by April 3. Officials say the process has been slowed due to testing, as the Guam government requires seafarers to test negative before they can be transferred to hotels on the island.