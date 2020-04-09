The tradition of Jack Nicklaus-Gary Player Masters suspended

If all went well in our world, shortly before 8 Thursday morning, with a familiar sunrise cold in the air, an unparalleled tradition would unfold on the first tee of the Augusta National Golf Club.

Jack Nicklaus, winner of a record of six green jackets, and Gary Player, winner of three, would serve as “honorary starters”, hitting the start of the opening ceremony to officially start the Masters 2020.

Neither will, of course, because the coronavirus crisis forced the Masters to be suspended until November.

Nicklaus is at home in Florida with his wife, Barbara, and Player, a South African, stays with his daughter Amanda in the United States.

Based on conversations with The Post this week, the two are going a little crazy, like the rest of us.

“We are like most of the rest of America – we are bored to tears,” said 80-year-old Nicklaus. “We did nothing but watch” Caddyshack “four times,” Stripes “I think twice, and I think we watched” A Few Good Men “twice.” “

The 84-year-old player, a recognized fitness fanatic, called the on-site shelter period “a good time for personal reflection.”

“Of course, I can’t stand being trapped inside, but we exercised together, cooked and had family meals and spent quality time together,” he said.

Like those of us fortunate enough to migrate to the Masters this time of year – I’ve covered the last 25 for The Post – there’s nowhere Nicklaus and Player would prefer to be at Augusta National this week.

By now, the two legends have already been part of the Champions Dinner, an annual affair that takes place on Tuesday evening of the week of the tournament with former champions enjoying a menu chosen by the defending Masters champion. And stories. Lots of stories.

“We tell stories, jokes and make fun of the menu,” said the player. “We sign all kinds of memories, which shocked Ben Hogan terribly.”

They also allegedly participated in the annual Par-3 competition, which takes place on Wednesday of Masters Week. It was there, in 2018, that the thrill of Nicklaus’s life in Augusta took place – watching his 15-year-old grandson G.T. make a hole in one. The moment left Nicklaus, not usually emotional, in tears.

“On the list [of favorite Masters memories], that’s # 1, ” said Nicklaus. “I loved being a Masters champion. I loved winning six green jackets. But these are things that you do yourself. But when your grandson or one of your children does something and succeeds in doing it, it is much more special for you than anything you have done for yourself. “

The honorary departure ceremony on Thursday morning would be the third and last of the annual traditions of which Nicklaus and Player would be a part before just sitting and watching the tournament unfold.

The player has made no secret of his desire to overtake Nicklaus since the Golden Bear spent his career ahead of the player and just about everyone in the game.

“It was a lot of fun until Gary started to overtake me,” joked Nicklaus. “It’s pretty funny, every year Gary hits the ball a little further than he does now. He plays a lot more golf; I don’t play much anymore. So every time Gary outdoes me, it’s like he now had four green jackets and then he had five green jackets…

“It’s a great ceremony, a great way to open the golf tournament. I think people enjoy seeing Gary and I there. And I don’t think anyone has any idea where we hit the tee shot. “

The player said he used to watch Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead and Byron Nelson do it for 15 years “and I never thought I would ever do the same.” “

“Jack and I love to see who can strike further, which, while meaningless, kicks us in,” said the player.

Without meaning?

Hear this anecdote from 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman, who is South African and sees the player as a “father figure”.

“A few years ago, I was in the first or second group on Thursday, and I remember when I went down to the training area for the warm-up, Gary was there before me, and he had a full warm-up Immelman said. “Even if he only had to hit that tee shot on the first hole, and he was going through his bag – hitting the corners, hitting the short irons, hitting the midrange, even hitting the putts.

“Then a little later you see Jack Nicklaus walking around in his usual behavior – he’s super relaxed and calm and talks to everyone and really cowardly about it – and he only cut five or six balls before going to the tee. It was a cool thing to see. I went down to the green at the first tee and watched them throw it. Very special.”

It’s a special moment that will have to wait for us to come to the other side of this crisis and hopefully we will resume our traditions like no other.