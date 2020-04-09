The surprising inspirations of music and design

It’s a cute jukebox.

New animated film “Trolls World Tour”, released Friday on Amazon and iTunes, sees these adorable singing trolls, Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), venturing into six music-focused countries – Techno, Funk, Rock, Classic, Country and Pop (their hometown) – to try to prevent Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) of the Rock country from conquering the world.

“We couldn’t have too much,” says director Walt Dohrn of his musical menagerie. “But we wanted as much diversity as possible.”

Here, Dohrn and producer Gina Shay tell The Post what inspired their eye-catching landscapes.

Pop

The look: The environment that returns from the first film is the country of pop trolls, ruled by Queen Poppy. “There is a spirit in pop music,” says Dohrn of the design. “Effervescence, glitter, clairvoyance and positivity.” You might even think that you clicked on VH1. “Pop has a lot of locked cameras to make it look like a pop video clip,” adds Dohrn.

The sound: “Pop spans decades,” says Shay. “We live in” good times ” [by Chic] from the 70s, then “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” [by Cyndi Lauper] from the 80s, which is now “Trolls Just Wanna Have Fun”. Then you have some 90s pop classics like Marky Mark’s “Good Vibrations” and the Funky Bunch, then PSY’s “Gangnam Style” entering the current century. We wanted to connect with people of all ages, and that’s why our pop music spans decades. “

Country

The look: What is a troll doll without its iconic big hair? For the head of country trolls, Delta Dawn (Kelly Clarkson), the filmmakers borrowed the “do-down” from the singer of “Jolene”. “We all love Dolly Parton,” says Dohrn. “And when you think of a troll, you think of the hair. We immediately thought of it. “

The sound: The Country world offers two original songs co-written by executive music producer Justin Timberlake and collaborator “Say Something” Chris Stapleton. “Kelly Clarkson’s solo song,” Born to Die, “is said to be the antithesis of pop music … real and heartbreaking,” says Shay. Meanwhile, the country’s other original track, “Leaving Lonesome Flats”, sung by Dierks Bentley, has what Shay describes as a “BJ and the bear” vibe from the 70s.

rock

The look: Unlike many CGI animated films, the objective of “Trolls World Tour” is to appear homemade, with tactile textures such as felt, thread and fabric. For Rocky Country, that means “leather and denim and zippers and studs,” says Dohrn. And for its vicious queen, Barb, the team was inspired by the costume of the 80s punk star Wendy O. Williams.

The sound: “We sort of stayed true to the classics of rock music,” says Shay. “We have” Rock You Like a Hurricane “by Scorpions,” Crazy Train “by Ozzy [Osbourne, who voices King Thrash] and “Barracuda” by heart, “says Shay. But executive music producer Ludwig Göransson called on the modern HAIM trio for an original song called “Rock Rules”. “It’s really fun,” said Shay. “There’s a Joan Jett vibe from the 70s.”

Funk

The look: The trippy design of Funk’s country and the multi-colored hair of its citizens was influenced by one of its voice actors: George Clinton. “I grew up listening to Parliament and Funkadelic in the 1970s,” says Dohrn. “And we were inspired by the illustrations on the album covers.” Clinton was also able to play the role of artistic consultant, approving and giving his opinion on the vibrant visuals of his scenes.

The sound: “We wrote the Funk part of the film with George Clinton in mind, so it was very important for him to get started,” said Shay, noting that Clinton’s classic “Atomic Dog” also created the film. “George plays the King of Funk and Mary J. Blige plays the Queen of Funk. And their son, Anderson. Paak, is Prince D, and he is the Prince of Hip-Hop. So we have a kind of generation going on there. “

Classic

The look: Symphonyville, where classic trolls live, draws its aesthetic from a lively Disney classic. “He’s definitely inspired by‘ Fantasia, “says Dohrn of” his hair and his pastoral landscapes. ” The team also watched more mature films like “Amadeus” to capture the golden age of Mozart and his ilk.

The sound: The Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel is Trollzart, the leader of the classical world who, explains Shay, “is in a way organized like an orchestra”. Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is the centerpiece of the strings, but there is also the original music by composer Teddy Shapiro. The result is almost like a lesson in music appreciation. “You understand how many people it takes to create classical music,” says Shay.

Techno

The look: “You have to be very careful, because a bunch of old white guys making a movie, all of a sudden things could get very cartoonish,” says Dohrn. He talks about dance-y electronic music festivals in which he does not personally participate. To give Techno Land an authentic vibe, they watched holiday videos filled with glow sticks.

The sound: Anthony Ramos, the original actor from “Hamilton” – who plays in the upcoming film adaptation of “In the Heights” – thrills the party in the world of techno as King Trollex. “We had a large list of DJs to play the role,” says Shay, “but it just seemed like Anthony was the right person.” Ramos launches the film with a Troll-tastic version of “One More Time” by Daft Punk. “It was an incredible way to open a suite:” one more time, “says Shay.