The NHL reveals the ranking of prospects for the draft not yet postponed

As expected, prolific left winger Alexis Lafrenière of Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League was ranked No. 1 North American skater by the central NHL scout before the annual NHL draft. Tim Stuetzle, who plays for Mannheim in the best professional league in Germany, has been ranked as the best international skater.

The timing of the NHL Entry Draft has not been determined due to the league’s decision to suspend all activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was initially scheduled to take place at the Bell Center in Montreal from June 26 to 27.

The Kings and Ducks were able to enter the draw when the season was suspended. This should not change, although some of the more bizarre scenarios for resuming and ending the season include the possibility of play-in tournaments for teams that did not occupy playoff spots when the season ended. 12th of March.

Out of respect for the recommendations for social distancing, the staff of Central Scouting held their last classification meetings by videoconference. Rankings are available on the NHL website.

Lafrenière, 18, led the QMJHL with 35 goals and 112 points in 52 games when play was interrupted in Canada’s junior leagues. He was voted the most valuable player at the 2020 world junior championships after collecting four goals and 10 points in five games and leading Canada to the title.

“The natural instincts and skills he displayed to take control and lead Canada to victory demonstrated the determination, persistence and passion that are part of its hockey DNA, which is truly exceptional and impressive, “Dan Marr, NHL director of Central Scouting, said the league’s website.

The top three North American skaters remained the same as in the intermediate classification released in January: the Quinton Byfield Center of Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League was second and defenseman Jamie Drysdale of Erie OHL is third. Byfield has 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 45 games in the OHL. Drysdale, whose strengths are skating and hockey skills, scored nine goals and 47 points in 49 games.

Defenseman Jake Sanderson, son of former NHL striker Geoff Sanderson, moved from 11th place in mid-season to fourth place in the final standings. Sanderson played for the US National Team development program and has committed to playing at the University of North Dakota next season.