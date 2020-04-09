The most hilarious song of the quarantine of coronaviruses

by April 9, 2020 entertainment
The most hilarious song of the quarantine of coronaviruses

Since the start of the global quarantine of coronaviruses, there have been many performances on social networks by professionals and non-professionals. But no song captures the zeitgeist like the short, perfect piece by a pair of Colombian satirists known as Las Cardachians (a play on “Kardashians”), which has more than a million Instagram followers.

The sex-bending duo – which consists of Juan Gonzalez, which does makeup tutorials on YouTube, photographer and filmmaker Camilo Pulgarin – is known for his popular Instagram videos which usurp the Kardashians and the actions of ditzy medellín girls. They even have a short dance jam as Las Cardachians called “Sugar Guaracha” – and it’s very addictive.

But their main work must be their recent song “Cuarentena” (“Quarantine”), performed by Pulgarin. Published five days ago, it burns Latin American Instagram, garnering nearly a million views. Tuesday, it was republished on social networks by the actress Drew Barrymore.

You don’t have to speak Spanish to feel the atmosphere.

You are welcome.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2020-04-08/coronavirus-quarantine-best-song-ever

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

L.A. Phil cancels the season; Uncertain Hollywood Bowl Prospects

L.A. Phil cancels the season; Uncertain Hollywood Bowl Prospects

April 9, 2020
Drake's mansion in Toronto is outrageous. Here are 3 takeaways

Drake’s mansion in Toronto is outrageous. Here are 3 takeaways

April 9, 2020
Randy Newman launches coronavirus song "Stay Away"

Randy Newman launches coronavirus song “Stay Away”

April 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *