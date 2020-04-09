The most hilarious song of the quarantine of coronaviruses

Since the start of the global quarantine of coronaviruses, there have been many performances on social networks by professionals and non-professionals. But no song captures the zeitgeist like the short, perfect piece by a pair of Colombian satirists known as Las Cardachians (a play on “Kardashians”), which has more than a million Instagram followers.

The sex-bending duo – which consists of Juan Gonzalez, which does makeup tutorials on YouTube, photographer and filmmaker Camilo Pulgarin – is known for his popular Instagram videos which usurp the Kardashians and the actions of ditzy medellín girls. They even have a short dance jam as Las Cardachians called “Sugar Guaracha” – and it’s very addictive.

But their main work must be their recent song “Cuarentena” (“Quarantine”), performed by Pulgarin. Published five days ago, it burns Latin American Instagram, garnering nearly a million views. Tuesday, it was republished on social networks by the actress Drew Barrymore.

You don’t have to speak Spanish to feel the atmosphere.

You are welcome.