“The Mindfulness Movement” review: a meditation on the moment

The central message of this documentary – that everyone can literally improve their life through mindfulness – is valuable at all times, but it is particularly useful now. “The Mindfulness Movement” explores in a thoughtful way how the practice helps to calmly combat anxiety, fear, distraction and depression for a variety of people: veterans, students, athletes, politicians and more. Unfortunately, the technical shortcomings of the film make it difficult to stay present during its duration.

“The Mindfulness Movement” serves as an introduction to the mental state of the title, offering the ideas and experiences of executive producers Deepak Chopra and musician Jewel, television reporter Dan Harris, congressman Tim Ryan and many others . Everyone shares the benefits of mindfulness in their lives, while quick meditation exercises are included to help illustrate how people can really focus on their present moment.

Director Robert Beemer’s first feature film is marked by good intentions, but post-production problems prevent him from succeeding in his objectives. The score is so aggressively mixed that it serves to distract from what the interviewees are saying, while the camera’s anxious movement and montage contradict the soothing subject of the film. The use of archive footage is expected in a documentary like this, but the choice of clips seems inorganic with Beemer’s overall style. There is merit – and in fact, a real need today – for what “The Mindfulness Movement” is trying to say, but the film often puts itself in its own way.