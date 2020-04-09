The League discovers technological breakdowns

A word of advice to NFL CEOs over the next week: check out these dusty home landlines for a dial tone.

Teams will have to submit a choice by one method or another before the expiring clock – without technology failure – in the very first fully virtual NFL draft from April 23 to 25, sources confirmed to The Post. An idea to add formal wait times to the project has been dropped, according to NFL Network.

Team facilities being closed in accordance with guidelines for staying at home for coronaviruses and staff being prohibited from gathering off-site during the project, general managers, coaches, scouts and others with comments will be connected via the Internet from their respective residences.

A general manager will be able to submit a name by calling from a landline or mobile phone, texting or speaking a name on the conference call line that is simultaneously open to the 32 general managers and head coaches of the 32 teams, a source said.

Forget to press the Mute button during private discussions at your own risk!

Layoffs – email could also be an option – offer enough alternatives to prevent interference in the event of a breakdown. The NFL is seeking help from technology partners Amazon Web Services, Bose, Microsoft and Verizon to create a seamless experience.

A clock adjustment exception could however be made for business discussions. The league will be ready to extend the window if it is informed of a technological glitch disrupting negotiations, as reported by ESPN.

Teams will still have the standard 10 minutes to select in the first round, seven in the second, five in the third in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Anyone who has ever participated in an online fantasy project understands that the perils of the clock expire and find themselves stuck with an automatic selection player who doesn’t match the rest of the list.

In the case of the NFL, if time expires before a selection is made, the next team in draft order may jump ahead, possibly stealing a desired target. This can happen at a rapid rate of fire until the expired team submits a selection. Both the 2003 Minnesota Vikings and the 2011 Baltimore Ravens were startled while involved in trade negotiations to the end.

The NFL will execute a “simulated” project to connect the 32 teams and familiarize staff with the new reality before the project, said a source. Unlike the bogus internet proliferation – which NFL leaders like to pretend they don’t see – don’t expect player names to be cited at the risk of leaking secrets.