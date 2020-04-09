The conspiracy linking 5G to the coronavirus will simply not die

One of the most recent and baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the virus is that 5G networks – the next generation of wireless technology that is gradually being deployed around the world – are fueling the global coronavirus pandemic. They are not.

There is no evidence to support the theory that 5G networks cause Covid-19 or contribute to its spread. But still, he refuses to die.

Here is what you need to know about 5G networks, how these false theories appeared and why they do not hold.

How 5G works

There are several theories linking 5G and Covid-19. It is simply suggested that 5G networks cause Covid-19, or symptoms of infection. Another more insidious thing is that 5G networks emit radiation that weakens the immune system, making people more susceptible to infections.

To break it down, it helps to understand what exactly 5G is.

5G is a next generation wireless network that is expected to enable a wave of technologies that will change the way people live and work – potential applications include autonomous cars, remote surgeries and automated factories, although it will take a long time. some time before you see these kinds of changes.

The big differences between 4G and 5G are faster speeds, higher bandwidth and lower latency in communications between devices and servers.

5G signals travel over new radio frequencies, which requires upgrades to radios and other equipment on cell phone towers. Operators building ultra-fast 5G networks must install tons of small cellular sites on light poles, walls or towers, often in close proximity to each other. So far, the networks have been mainly deployed city by city.

Why people combine 5G and Covid-19

5G networks started rolling out in cities and countries in 2018, but were more widely adopted in 2019 – the same year that Wuhan, China experienced the world’s first epidemic of coronavirus.

Conspiracy theorists quickly made the connection between the two, ignoring the still relevant adage: correlation does not imply causation.

People on the Internet shared two maps of the United States suggesting that the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 were also places where 5G networks had been installed.

Another thing that these areas have in common? These are metropolitan areas: large population centers that are more vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus and are more likely to adopt 5G networks earlier.

There are other reasons why these suggestions do not hold water. Although Iran has not deployed 5G, it is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

Many of the 5G / Covid-19 conspiracy theories are linked to groups that have long claimed that wireless waves cause cancer, although there are no credible evidence to support that.

Research shows that radiofrequency (RF) waves emitted by mobile phones don’t have enough energy to damage DNA directly or to heat body tissue – their energy levels are even lower than technologies such as microwave ovens and televisions. In addition, 5G signals are actually less good at penetrating objects than 4G signals, which is why 5G networks require many more smaller cell sites, built close to each other.

What are we doing to limit the spread

Social media and Internet platforms have started to take steps to limit the spread of misinformation about coronaviruses, although some have been slow to act.

YouTube videos that have established connections between 5G networks and the coronavirus have garnered hundreds of thousands of views. But the company first said that these videos did not directly violate its policies until moving to ban them on Tuesday

Twitter said it is increasing its use of machine learning and automation to help remove false information. On Wednesday, a quick search for “coronavirus 5G” mainly showed tweets from people casting doubts on conspiracy theories and links from press organizations in the “Top” results, despite the appearance of several false theories a few days earlier.

“We will continue to take action on accounts that violate our rules, including content related to unverifiable allegations that instigate social unrest, widespread panic or widespread unrest,” said a spokesperson. word of society. “If people see something suspicious about our service, please report it to us.”

Likewise, a Facebook search for “5G coronavirus” provided mostly reliable information from news agencies, hospitals and health organizations, although false theories can still be found via the platform.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company was taking “aggressive” measures to combat misinformation surrounding the virus and “was beginning to remove the false allegations that link Covid-19 to 5G technology” and that encouraged attacks against cell towers.