by April 9, 2020 entertainment
The cast of "Full House" recreates the opening as "Full Quarantine"

Members of the original cast of the hit comedy “Full House” have recreated their opening sequence – this time showing life in quarantine.

Bob saget posted the video on Wednesday on his Facebook account.

He introduces him, his fellow cast members John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and designer Jeff Franklin tackling everything from disinfection to exhausting eggs at home.

“” Full quarantine “- Stay safe and stay home. – Unlike #FullHouse, it will all go away. #Fullhousechallenge #wewin,” Saget wrote in the Facebook post.

The #FullHouseChallenge has been popular for a while on Tik Tok and involves people uploading videos of their own version of the opening of the series, using the theme song from Jesse Frederick’s “Everywhere You Look” show.

“Full House” worked on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and a sequel series called “Fuller House” and starring part of the original cast launched on Netflix in 2016.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/jlGsxtnnxRE/index.html

