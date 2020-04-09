The cast of `` Full House '' gives the opening credits a touch of coronavirus

What happened to predictability?

Gently – if that was to be expected – the cast of “Full House” joined the band of celebrities gathered and producing content on the theme of social distancing to strengthen the minds of fans in their forties.

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner) released a remake of the beloved sitcom intro on her Instagram on Wednesday, with actors resuming their roles from home, where they took shelter there.

“Complete quarantine”, indicates the opening credits, before showing John Stamos in his bathroom, Bob Saget using a hand sanitizer, Dave Coulier fishing then biting in a slice of pizza, Bure plunging into the toilet, Jodie Sweetin waking up in bed, Andrea Barbier discovering that she has run out of eggs and designer Jeff Franklin throwing a tennis ball at her dogs wearing a mask.

The last seconds of the remake are the original opening, sandwiched between the captions saying, “Stay safe and stay home” above, and “Unlike” Full House “, all of that will disappear” below.

Bure, 44, notes that her daughters helped her edit the video.

“Changing my girls’ creed,” she writes.

In the four hours following the publication of the clip, he had accumulated more than 479,000 views on the Bure page, and hundreds of thousands of others via the deposits of his co-stars.

“#FullQuarantine (or ‘what happens when the cast of FH gets bored and spends the day shooting videos, texting nonstop on its appearance and driving our awesome’ editor ‘@natashabure crazy !!! Haha ‘), “Sweetin, 38, captions the video on his Instagram.

Scandalized “Full House” co-star Lori Loughlin, who was not in the video, nevertheless made the headlines during the pandemic through her daughter: Olivia Jade Giannulli posted three shots of herself in quarantine while holding a green smoothie and wearing a white terry robe.

Other recent reunions inspired by the forties included the original cast of “Hamilton” and the cast of “Victorious”, including Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and Liz Gillies.