The best way to get Americans back to work faster (opinion)

Public health experts are unanimous that it is too early to let the Americans go back to work. With limited hospital capacity, the immediate lifting of all restrictions would cause a further spike in coronavirus cases and put undue pressure on our health care system. But at the same time, we can’t just “flatten the curve” long enough for everyone to get back to work safely: the economic costs would be enormous due to the length of the resulting blockage.

Implementing selective containment once we have passed the first peak of the epidemic could help many Americans get back to work faster while ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable populations. This approach would allow a fraction of households to resume normal activity while the rest of the population remains in quarantine. Three simple principles should guide the way we decide which households are “released” earlier.

1. First, free those who are at the lowest risk of developing serious cases of coronavirus. Young people without pre-existing conditions can return to work, while the elderly and those with conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and compromised lung function (for example, due to asthma or smoking) continue to stay at home.

2. The second principle of selective containment is that it must be adapted locally. Hospital capacity differs between states and cities. Areas with fewer intensive care beds per capita must be quarantined more rigorously to avoid exceeding hospital capacity. Age distribution is also important: in cities where the concentration of older households is higher, a lower age limit for confinement would prevent health systems from being overwhelmed.

3. Third, selective containment must be based on data. Using statistics on disease rates for different populations, the capacity and demographics of local hospitals, government and public health officials could estimate how a particular discharge strategy – for example, freeing all residents of Los Angeles under 50 without pre-existing conditions – would stress the local health system. This predictive modeling could be continuously updated as scientists collect better data. With these figures in hand, local decision-makers could rationally decide what proportion of the population to free themselves from quarantine, which would allow for greater business activity and, hopefully, limit the impact of the economic shock. Better tools, such as apps that allow people to self-report, could help local governments get even more up-to-date information on local health conditions. The development of such forecasting tools would also prove useful in guiding public investment in local health infrastructure – the key to any successful exit strategy. More ventilators and greater capacity for intensive care are needed to increase our ability to care for those who require hospitalization. But these investments must be made efficiently, with staff and equipment deployed in the most affected areas and patients referred to underused hospitals. The predictive tools that underlie a strategy of selective containment would ensure that public investments are directed where they can help the most and allow more of the population to be released from quarantine. Selective containment is not the simplest approach. Its challenges include the need for restrictions on mobility between cities and states, and it would likely be difficult to enforce. Ultimately, public spending is essential: the government should financially compensate those who remain in quarantine to compensate for lost wages. Rather than assuming that we will be stuck inside for the next few months, it is time to think creatively about how we can cut our quarantine time and get the economy going. Despite its challenges, selective containment is a promising way to get America back to work – both quickly and safely.

