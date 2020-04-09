“ The baccalaureate ” Peter Weber found himself in quarantine with the candidate Kelley Flanagan

The couple stayed safer at home – together – and Weber explains why.

In a recent appearance on the podcast of his compatriot “Bachelor”, Nick Viall “Viall files”, Weber has classified his relationship with Flanagan as “fortuitous.”

“Obviously, the show took place and it didn’t work for us,” said the 28-year-old. “During the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother and I met him on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

He said he was out a few weeks ago with others with other members of the “Bachleor” franchise, Dylan Barbour and Devin Harris, when he texted “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Kristian Haggerty to see if she wanted to come too.

Haggerty joined them, taking Flanagan, said Weber.

We chat, we end up going out and that’s when I got his number, “he said.” We started to communicate and keep in touch. “

He said Flanagan had always supported him, which is why he decided to go to Chicago and spend time with her.

“It was just when it all started to hit quarantine stuff,” said Weber. “And it became something where we always got along very well and had great chemistry.”

But while he said they “enjoy each other’s company”, Weber denied that he and Flanagan were a couple – at least for the time being.

“We are not dating. Can I see this in the future? Yes, of course,” said Weber. “I would be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. From anyone, I am the last person who has to rush into any type of relationship.”

