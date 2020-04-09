The automotive company is designing a fan with a fan wiper for COVID-19 treatment

Spanish carmaker SEAT has rapidly developed a coronavirus breathing apparatus that uses car parts and is built on one of its car assembly lines near Barcelona.

Engineers from a VW-owned company are working on open source design again to the windshield wiper motor to drive the device pump.

SEAT said it has gone through 13 prototype phases in the last two weeks before the design was finalized, sharing 90 percent of its materials with Leon’s compact car, which is normally manufactured in the factory.

The tower computing device is made of just over 80 electronic components and is sterilized with ultraviolet light after fabrication.

The automaker collaborated on the project with the University of Barcelona and several automakers, numerous medical apparel and the Spanish government.

It has been authorized for clinical trials by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, which is responsible for the Spanish FDA, and SEAT has stated that it will be able to build up to 300 days when it is approved.

Ford and General Motors have also started manufacturing respirators from existing medical models, while Tesla has included parts from cars to the prototype it is working on, but has not said when it will submit it to the government for approval or start producing it.