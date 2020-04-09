Tesco is unlikely to benefit from Covid-19 lock sales boom

Even in the best-case scenario of the business, where the bottlenecks last 12 weeks, costs are expected to increase by £ 650 million ($ 804 million), driven by higher wages, more distributions and less cleaning and maintenance, said CEO Dave Lewis.

Government property tax breaks will only partially offset these costs, freeing up £ 585 million ($ 724 million).

Grocery sales in the UK jumped 20% last month to a record £ 10.8 billion ($ 13.3 billion), according to data provider Kantar. Tesco sales increased 30% in the first three weeks of March, as the company sold 76% more toilet paper, 101% more pulp and 363% more handwashing, according to a presentation to investors published Wednesday.

Sales have since stabilized and are at more “normal” levels, with an increase in the number of people eating at home rather than eating out, said Lewis.

But the nature of the coronavirus pandemic means that even grocery stores, which are among the few businesses still physically open in many parts of the world, have had to change their operations at considerable cost.

Why costs have gone up

Tesco expects its payroll costs to increase to £ 405 million ($ 500.9 million), depending on the length of the foreclosure measures. The company pays employees with coronavirus or isolated workers and placed all workers over the age of 70, vulnerable or pregnant, on 12 weeks paid leave.

To cover 50,000 absent workers, Tesco has recruited 45,000 new employees in the past two weeks.

Online sales have grown three times faster than store sales, but this growth is less profitable given the costs associated with assembling and delivering orders.

In a call with analysts, Lewis said Tesco added 145,000 additional weekly home delivery slots, allowing it to make 805,000 deliveries each week, 20% more than before. The average number of items per online order was around 62, after going from an average of 45 to 130 during the weeks of panic buying, he said.

The full financial impact of the coronavirus “is impossible to predict with a high degree of certainty,” said Lewis, adding that Tesco has a team that is trying to model the impact that the crisis could have on future supply and demand.

“If customer behavior returns to normal by August, it is likely that the headwinds associated with the additional costs incurred in our retail operations would be more than offset by the benefits of the increased volume of food, the reduction of twelve-month commercial tariffs in the United Kingdom and prudent management of operations. “, the company said in a statement.

Other UK retailers may also find that the increase in additional sales is offset by a drop in profitability for the existing business, said Bruno Monteyne, senior analyst at AllianceBernstein. This will be particularly true in the United Kingdom, which has more generous labor and sickness benefits policies than in the United States, added Monteyne, former supply chain manager at Tesco Asia.

Tesco will pay a dividend

While a number of banks and insurance companies have abandoned dividend payments to consolidate their balance sheets in the face of a severe economic recession, Tesco, which reported profits on Wednesday, said it would pay an annual dividend of 9.15 pence (11 cents)) per share, at a cost of £ 635 million ($ 785.5 million).

The company said profit for the year to February fell nearly 19% to £ 1.3 billion ($ 1.6 billion).