Teenager Arrested After “Zoom Bombing” High School

MADISON, Connecticut – A Connecticut teenager accused of a cyber attack known as “Zoom bombing” in a number of online courses was charged Wednesday with computer crimes.

Officials were able to trace a series of interruptions similar to a teenager in Madison, the Hartford Courant reported.

Zoom bombing, that is, when an unwelcome guest joins a video call with the intention of disturbing and harassing, began to occur when public schools in Madison turned to software popular videoconference to deliver courses in a context of national concern for the coronavirus.

Teachers have reported that the unidentified teenager would join the online courses and intentionally disrupt them with “lewd language and gestures,” according to Madison police captain Joseph Race.

The boy was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

The teenager was charged with fifth degree computer crime, fifth degree conspiracy to commit a computer crime and a breach of the peace, Race said.

Cyber ​​attacks reportedly forced Madison schools to switch from Zoom to other platforms like Google Meet to host virtual classes, with Connecticut schools remaining closed.

“We have decided to suspend the use of Zoom for teaching the whole group until the district can be more confident that Zoom has resolved safety concerns,” the Superintendent of Madison wrote on Tuesday. Tom Scarice, in a note to parents.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are trying to adapt and respond to reports from uninvited guests on videoconferencing platforms who make threats, intercept racist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic messages, or show pornographic images.

Zoom called the trolls “party planters,” which some critics saw as a sign that the company was downplaying the attacks.

In a statement released last week, the company told the Associated Press that it takes meeting security seriously and encourages users to report any incidents directly to Zoom. The company has suggested that people who hold large town hall meetings confirm that only they can share their screen and use features such as mute controls.