Tayler Katoa on a mission to help the USC after two years of reflection

The updates were sporadic. About every week, Tayler Katoa would receive a message from his father, relaying scores, stories, statistics, whatever, about the team he had left.

For two years, while Katoa carried out his Mormon mission to cities in Virginia, breaking most of the ties with his previous life, updates were his only remaining connections to USC football. The closer he got to the end of this timeline, the more he missed football, the more anxious he became.

For the duration of his mission, the former linebacker of the Trojans did not watch matches or capture highlights. He did not use social media or frequent bulletin boards. But his limited window into college football was wide enough at least to compound concerns about a coach who once promised to save him a scholarship.

“[Clay Helton] being in the hot seat gave me some anxiety, ”said Katoa. “If he was not there, there could be a change of plan. He was in my corner during the mission. I said many prayers. “

Helton finally kept his job – and his promise to Katoa. Now, with his two-year mission complete, the linebacker is ready to re-register with USC in late May and return to the field each time college football breaks its COVID-19 lock.

When he does, Katoa will become the first player in more than two decades to return to the USC after serving such a mission. The last was Faaesea Mailo, who spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons on a mission to Japan before returning under a new USC coach, Paul Hackett, in 1999.

If Helton had been replaced, Katoa knows that he might not have had the same option.

He didn’t even expect Helton to welcome him. When he first approached the coach for his mission plans in 2018, the three-star Utah prospect had not yet played a role, after tearing a knee ligament during training spring.

Katoa’s father, who has already done his own mission, prepared him for the worst. Tayler expected Helton to wish him luck, and that would be it.

“I dragged my feet to his office,” said Katoa. “I told him what I was going to do and that it was part of my faith and what I believed in.”

Helton did not hesitate.

“It caught me off guard,” said Katoa. “He gave me his full support.”

Yet as Trojans struggled in a tumultuous stretch ripe with speculation, Katoa spent the next two years wondering how far this support could extend.

However, there was little time to linger, the missionary work requiring his constant attention. Every few months he moved to a new city, helping where he could, focusing as much as possible on his faith.

But deep in his mind, uncertainty persisted. It wasn’t until last week, when Helton charted his way on FaceTime, that Katoa finally felt assured of his return.

Due to NCAA rules, Helton is unable to comment on Katoa until this return is unofficial.

“When I decided to give it up for a few years, I realized how important football was to me,” said Katoa. “It just made me want to work harder when I got home. It gave me a new perspective on what I have and how I can be better. “

When Katoa returns to a real football field is in the air. With college football closed for the foreseeable future by the new coronavirus, Katoa remains in quarantine at his home in Layton, Utah, with his six siblings – one of whom is a personal trainer with private access to a gym sport.

After two years spent without access to weights and only 30 minutes to train each morning, his quarantine conditions represent a major improvement in this regard.

He will have to wait another six weeks before he can officially participate in the meetings, access the film and speak to his coaches. After that, it’s unclear how long college football’s lockdown will continue. But after a year of injury and two others on a mission, Katoa is just happy to have the opportunity. Whenever it can finally happen.

“I never thought I would come back to this situation, obviously,” said Katoa. “But like everyone else, I get the most out of it.”