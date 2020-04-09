Sub-Saharan Africa to Enter Recession Due to Coronavirus

The bank estimates that “Covid-19 will cost the region between $ 37 billion and $ 79 billion in lost production by 2020 due to a combination of effects”, including disrupted trade and reduced remittances, tourism and foreign aid.

While most countries in the region will experience slower growth, “growth in real gross domestic product is expected to fall sharply, particularly in the region’s three largest economies – Nigeria, Angola and Africa South – due to still weak growth and investment, “the report said.

The bank also warned of a possible food security crisis in Africa due to the disruption of agricultural production and food imports.

While several African countries have rapidly implemented measures to curb the spread of the epidemic, the report identified “several factors that pose challenges to containment and mitigation measures, particularly large, densely populated urban informal settlements , poor access to clean water and sanitation, and fragile health systems. “