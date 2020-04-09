Study shows New York epidemic came from Europe and other parts of the United States

With more than 80,000 cases and 4,260 deaths from coronavirus, according to on the city site, New York is one of the major epicenters of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

The study, led by researchers from the Icahn School of Mount Sinai (ISMMS), traced the cases around the city and found that there is limited evidence to support that the virus was introduced there in from China, which was part of the first trips from the United States. restrictions in February, according to a statement from Mount Sinai.

The study has been published online on medRxiv and has not yet been peer reviewed.

Researchers sequenced 90 complete coronavirus genomes from 84 of the more than 800 cases in the Mount Sinai health system, the statement said.

The cases were identified until March 18 and came from two cities in Westchester County and 21 New York neighborhoods across Manhattan, Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn, the statement said.

“Together, these results show that SARS-CoV-2 came to New York City and its surrounding areas mainly through untracked transmission between the United States and Europe, with only a limited introduction from China, hence the virus is from other places in Asia, “the statement said.

The analysis also showed that the city had early community transmission before March 18, the statement said.

The first case of coronavirus in New York was identified in New York on February 29. Shortly after, the city warned of public rallies, and New Rochelle, New York, closed schools because the virus spreads quickly.

CNN’s Arman Azad contributed to this report.

