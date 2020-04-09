Stocks jump after Fed decision to consolidate coronavirus-battered economy

US stocks jumped again on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its latest efforts to shore up the country’s economy hit by coronaviruses.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 561.45 points, or about 2.4%, early in the session following the central bank’s announcement of a $ 2.3 trillion loan program to help households, employers and local governments during a pandemic.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to 2.3 and 1.7% respectively, as Wall Street passed another brutal report showing 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Equity futures had traded roughly flat before the Fed released its lending program, which includes purchasing up to $ 600 billion in loans for small and medium-sized businesses. The bank said it will also buy up to $ 500 billion in short-term notes from U.S. states, counties and major cities.

“The role of the Fed is to provide as much relief and stability as possible during this period of limited economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure a recovery as vigorous as possible,” said Fed Chairman , Jerome Powell, in a press release.

Thursday, start of rally, but Wall Street is about to post significant gains for the week before the markets close for the long Easter weekend. The Dow Jones rose 2,942.49 points, or 13.9%, for the week on Thursday’s high of the day, while the S&P gained 13% and the technology-intensive Nasdaq was around 11 , 6% in the green.