Steve Ravitz, owner of five NJ ShopRites, dies of coronavirus

The owner of five ShopRite stores in New Jersey has died of coronavirus, his family said on Wednesday.

Steve Ravitz, 73, fought the deadly virus for 13 days in hospital, his son Jason wrote in a Facebook post in which he shared a photo of a makeshift memorial for his father outside a ShopRite store in Cherry Hill, NJ.

“Under current conditions, this is the best we can do to collectively express our anguish and sorrow,” wrote the young Ravitz.

Steve Ravitz, who retired as president of the Ravitz Family Markets in 2019, started the family business in 1968 after working in his father’s grocery store in Philadelphia.

He also headed the Ravitz Family Foundation, which funded programs for needy children in southern New Jersey, including Camden.

Another son, David, participated in the 2018 season of “Bachelor in Paradise”.

Ravitz had five children and seven grandchildren, according to the company’s website. He was director of the Cooper Hospital Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey and Crescent Memorial Park.