by April 9, 2020 Top News
Steph Curry called the coronavirus nurses to cheer up

Shelby Delaney, an intensive care nurse at the Summit Medical Center, had started to wear the Curry’s Warriors kit under her scrubs to “summon my inner warrior”.

It was given a new lease of life this week when the six-time NBA All-Star was on hand to offer its own personal support.

“Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I got to meet my hero, Stephen Curry,” wrote Delaney on Facebook.

“He thanked me and my colleagues for all of our hard work on the front lines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he gave me over the years. years.

“He also gave me great advice on how to be positive and kind in difficult times, which I think can apply to us all these days.”

The group of nurses was dressed in Warriors gear for Curry’s call, which was organized after the Bay Area News Group contacted the team.

“I can never thank God enough for what you do and just for the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everyone comes together,” Curry said during the call.

“Thank you very much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you bring to everyone.”

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/sport/steph-curry-nurse-surprise-coronavirus-spt-intl/index.html

