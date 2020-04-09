Steph Curry called the coronavirus nurses to cheer up

Shelby Delaney, an intensive care nurse at the Summit Medical Center, had started to wear the Curry’s Warriors kit under her scrubs to “summon my inner warrior”.

It was given a new lease of life this week when the six-time NBA All-Star was on hand to offer its own personal support.

“Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I got to meet my hero, Stephen Curry,” wrote Delaney on Facebook.

“He thanked me and my colleagues for all of our hard work on the front lines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he gave me over the years. years.