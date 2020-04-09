‘Squad’ wants to extend coronavirus aid to illegal immigrants

The Squad members have a multitude of proposals for the next coronavirus rescue package – and believe the benefits should be extended to illegal immigrants.

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) On Tuesday called for the next package to guarantee relief for people who are not legally in the country and even those who are incarcerated.

“We must continue to make federal investments in our community health centers,” said first-lawmaker during an appearance on MSNBC. “We have to center the humanity of each family and each worker, which means not leaving undocumented migrants and without insurance.”

“We must continue to make investments to support vulnerable populations such as the homeless, men and women in prison. We are currently focusing on ensuring that the CARES law in its implementation is urgent and alleviating the suffering suffered by so many of our families – all of our families right now, “she continued.

Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) made a proposal Calling on the federal government to immediately issue pre-charged $ 2,000 debit cards to everyone in the United States, including those who have been here for as little as three months. The card would be recharged by $ 1,000 per month “until one year after the end of the coronavirus crisis”.

She offers to pay for it by printing two coins worth $ 1 trillion at the US Mint which, according to her plan, would then be bought by the Federal Reserve “at face value”.

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Calls for families of illegal immigrants and those of mixed status to be included in all relief programs, including the previous $ 2.2 trillion deal that has already been passed .

“It is absurd and cruel that a couple or a family of taxpayers with mixed status could be excluded from this relief. Over 140,000 Minnesotans live in mixed status families of some form, ”Omar wrote in a statement Tuesday. “As currently written, many Minnesotans who are legally in this country or part of a mixed-status family will not receive stimulus money, even if one of them has a social security number but not the other.”

“The Recovery Rebates Improvement Act will extend the eligibility conditions to ensure that joint registrants with an SSN will receive payment and provide more people with vital economic assistance.” Comprehensive legislation is needed in the next package to ensure that all non-citizens, whether or not they have a VMS, can access these relief payments. “

Omar also said on Tuesday that he had written a letter to the Treasury Department to “clarify the eligibility conditions and request an update on the implementation of the recovery discounts.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) believes that the “Medicare-for-all” proposal by her progressive colleague, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Is the way to protect Americans during the pandemic, calling Congress to reduce the age of Medicare eligibility to zero.

“I don’t know if any of these people have the political imagination and the political will to really understand the scale of the action that we’re going to have to take just to … keep things relatively safe for the lives of all days “, AOC told the Queens Daily Eagle this week.

“The question is, will our elected officials allow people to die? Would they prefer people to die or not receive health care rather than actually guarantee health care?

“And there are quite a few who will make this choice,” she continued.

The AOC then agreed with fellow members of the “brigade”, calling for relief packages to support those who are undocumented in the country.