Spot the Masters moment when Tiger Woods became a legend

With the Masters 2020, which was to begin Thursday with the opening round at Augusta National, postponed to November, The Post relives every day this week some of the most memorable moments coinciding with each Masters round.

Here are some memorable moments from the Thursday Masters:

Tiger goes from 40 to 30 in 97

On the way to making history in the Masters, Tiger Woods almost made his way out of the tournament, going out in 4-over – par 40 in his first nine holes in the first round on Thursday.

That being Woods’ first Masters as a professional (he had played two as an amateur), everything seemed to be too early for him. After bogeys on numbers 1, 4, 8 and 9, Woods missed the cup was much more realistic than him, winning – let alone winning a record of 12 shots.

“I have to admit, part of you said,” He doesn’t live up to the hype, “recalls Englishman Paul Casey. “You jump straight in and say,” He shot 40 on the first nine, he’ll never come back. “This is what makes this victory more incredible.” “

Everything changed at the turn. Woods, paired in this first round with reigning champion Nick Faldo, discovered his swing defect on the fly on the 10th tee. He continued with a box of four birdies and an eagle on the nine back on the way to a 30, and he never looked back. Not just for this week, but for the next decade.

“The way I analyzed it, it came out in 40 years, in 30 years and we haven’t seen it for dust for 14 years,” said Faldo. “It was the beginning of Tiger and the beginning of his domination. It was a special day. You go out in 40 and you win by 12. It’s something quite unique. “

Woods, after this round, remembers being “pretty hot the way I played” as he made his way to the back nine.

“I was just playing real defensive golf, and it’s not exactly what you want to do when you’re struggling,” said Woods. “It was a difficult day at the start.”

Three days later, that difficult day was just a footnote as Woods finished 18 cents to win his first of 15 major championships and changed the game forever.

Arnie’s army says “goodbye”

No “Honorary Starter” ceremony, which has been a tradition of the Thursday morning Masters since 1963, has been as moving as that of 2017. It was the first Masters since 1955 at which Arnold Palmer was not present. Palmer, a fabric of the masters’ tradition as a four-time winner and one of the honorary runners since 2007, died in September at the age of 87.

With a huge crowd wrapped around the first t-shirt, a white lawn chair sat on the t-shirt with Palmer’s green jacket lightly draped over it. His wife Kit was there, as well as the other two of the “big three” – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Billy Payne, then president of Augusta National, spoke eloquently of the “King”.

“It’s a wonderful day but, in some ways, difficult,” said Payne. “Arnold Palmer was my friend. He was your friend. Despite all the fame and fortune, he always had time for all of us. It hurts so much that he is not there. ”

Customers wore “Arnie’s Army” buttons that were distributed at the doors to help honor Palmer. They read: “I AM A MEMBER OF ARNIE’S ARMY.”

Tears in the eyes, Nicklaus and Player struck the opening ceremonies to start the tournament – the two landing on the fairway. Nicklaus took off his cap and pointed to the sky when it was his turn to strike.

“The Masters have made Arnold in many ways because of his victories in 58, 60, 62 and 64,” said Nicklaus. “But in another way, Arnold did the Masters. I think Arnold put the masters on the map. They were very good for each other. “

Sharks hunt

Most remember the 1996 Masters for the epic collapse of Greg Norman’s final round, losing a six-stroke lead over winner Nick Faldo. What most don’t remember from this Masters is that Norman broke a tournament record 63 in Thursday’s first round and looked like a runaway train.

Curiously, Norman started slowly in his round, with peers on his first six holes. He then birdied nine of the last 12 holes.

“It was just indicative of my style of play,” said Norman at the time. “I loved being aggressive when I felt I was on it.”

He stayed “on” until the final round, which turned what had been a memorable week into a nightmare he prefers to forget.

Norman’s 63 tied Nick Price’s 63 shot in the third round of the 1986 Masters, which was won by Jack Nicklaus.

“The most important thing is that I would exchange this sleeve for a green jacket in the blink of an eye,” said Price at the time.

Norman would too.