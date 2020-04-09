Soldiers send doctors to New York hospitals hard hit by coronavirus as new facility mostly empty

“We are inundating the region with medical teams,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Tuesday.

Deploying military medical personnel directly to hospitals represents a recent shift in tactics for the Department of Defense, which had previously deployed a U.S. Navy hospital ship and converted the Javits Convention Center into a makeshift field hospital as part of of his response to the coronaviruses.

However, the hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, and the temporary hospital in the Javits Center remain mostly empty, a problem the Pentagon attributes to communication problems between local civilian hospitals and the military that hampered transfers of patients, and that the military says it is actively working to repair.

The focus on staff rather than new facilities comes as New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo says the need for the Comfort and Javits Center may decrease.

“We just need more help”

“The number of hospital patients is down,” Cuomo said on Wednesday, adding that “we are not only looking at the daily data, you are looking at the three-day trend, but that number is down.”

“If the hospitalization rate continues to decline as it does today, then the system should stabilize over the next two weeks, which will minimize the need for overflow on the system that we have integrated with Javits and USNS Comfort “, Cuomo added.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that 325 military medical personnel have arrived in New York and will begin integrating into 11 public hospitals on Wednesday, including New York City Health and Hospitals-Bellevue, Coney Island, Elmhurst, Harlem, Jacobi, Kings County , Lincoln, Metropolitan. , North Central Bronx, Queens and Woodhull.

“Each hospital receives 20 to 30 medical staff to augment the hospital’s civilian staff. This includes doctors, assistants, nurses, respiratory therapists and other professionals,” said Hoffman.

De Blasio acknowledged the staff surge on Wednesday, saying that nearly 300 military personnel were deployed to public hospitals in New York, but said more help was needed “quickly”.

“We just need more help, especially in terms of personnel,” de Blasio said in a press briefing, reiterating his request for 1,450 soldiers from the federal government.

The mayor’s call reflects the ongoing challenges of responding to the pandemic in New York, the country’s epicenter of the disease. The state recorded 779 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths to date, Cuomo said on Wednesday.

The head of the National Guard office said on Wednesday that the death toll in New York City has increased dramatically as National Guard forces help the city cope with the dramatic increase.

“They have been involved and continue to be involved unfortunately in the mortuary affairs,” General Joseph Lengyel told reporters on Wednesday during a conference call.

“I mean a normal day without COVID, you may know that 25 people must be removed from the homes where they died,” said Lengyel. “These numbers have increased dramatically, and 150 people a day have to be taken over by mortuary affairs and we are concerned – we have National Guard units that are trained to do so, so that people can be – human remains treated with dignity and respect, “he added.

A Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday that additional military assistance is underway, saying: “We also expect 775 additional health professionals to travel to New York in the coming days to continue supporting our efforts. “It will be a mix of military and navy. And Air Force personnel, including Air Force reservists.”

Lengyel said on Wednesday that he did not know why more patients were not being sent to the Javits military hospital in New York, even when de Blasio called for more help.

The New York’s Javits Center military hospital is currently treating 104 patients, the Pentagon said in an update on its coronavirus efforts on Wednesday. It currently has a capacity of approximately 1,000 beds and is expected to be built to accommodate a total of approximately 2,500 beds.

Comfort

The USNS Comfort hospital ship, which is moored off Manhattan, currently has 62 patients and has treated 79 to date. It has a capacity of 500 after being reconfigured to treat coronavirus patients, a change made in recent days due to the prevalence of positive coronavirus patients.

The USNS Comfort has approximately 1,000 medical personnel. According to Pentagon officials, the Javits Center currently has about 900 medical personnel mainly from several army field hospitals.

“The Javits Center is up and running, it’s staffed and they’re ready to take patients across the COVID positive spectrum to, you know, the full range of people who need treatment, to find out why There are so few people out there, I really can’t tell you, “Lengyel told reporters Wednesday. “I know they have the capacity. They are ready to serve people, anyone who shows up and needs medical attention.”

Although Javits has so far had few patients, military medical personnel there have provided assistance in other ways.

Responding to a request for immediate assistance, a team of 37 soldiers based in Javits “facilitated the emergency transfer of 18 seriously ill” coronavirus patients from two Queens hospitals to three local hospitals and the USNS Comfort on Tuesday, declared the US Northern Command. in a report.

The military has worked to streamline the patient admissions process, and a defense official told CNN that they expect the number of patients aboard the USNS Comfort to increase in the coming days, now that the ship accepts patients who are positive for coronavirus.

A senior officer who helped oversee these efforts said the military had dispatched two-man teams to local hospitals to strengthen communication and facilitate the transfer and orientation process.

“We assembled two members of these teams, a doctor and a nurse, to go to the hospitals and sit with them and explain which patients we took for Comfort and for the Javits Center, then help them to control their files, because that they work hard in hospitals and – and really had a hard time doing it. So the two members of these outgoing teams made a huge difference, “said Major-General Bill Hall, Commander, Civil Support Joint Task Force told reporters on a phone call Tuesday.

“The level of understanding of what hospitals need and the level of understanding of what we are able to provide has increased. And so we see our number of patients increasing, and we continue to work every day to ensure you that we can help them to discharge the patients that we can accept at the Javits Center, “he added.

The general said another challenge was the patients themselves, some of whom might be reluctant to be transferred to a military hospital.

“They have to give their consent to come here,” said Hall, adding that “usually when you go to the hospital, you know what to expect.” But for the patients who are told: “Hey, we want to move you to Comfort or we want to move you to Javits Center”, to overcome this fear of this lack of information, I think it is essential for them to come in these places, “said Hall.

The unused capacity of military hospitals raises questions about the process used to set up medical facilities to deal with the coronavirus.

Washington State Democratic Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that the field military hospital currently stationed at the Century Link Field Event Center in Seattle “will be turned over to the Federal Emergency Management Agency so that it can be deployed to another state facing a greater need. ” according to a statement from his office.

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which builds the facilities at the Javits Center and others, said that ultimately the military would assess the facilities to be built or preserved. For now, he said: “I am receiving instructions from the Secretary of Defense to say that you make sure that we have the facilities available.”

Adding that “we’re going fast,” added Semonite, “my job is when FEMA tells me to build, you know, two thousand in Denver, we’re going to build two thousand.”

The Corps’ efforts to build the Javits military hospital are part of a three-pronged effort that the Pentagon says is “aggressively pursuing” in New York.

CNN earlier reported that eight Army Urban Augmentation Task Forces began deploying yesterday, four of the teams traveling to the Javits Center, three to the New Jersey Expedition Center and one to operations in Stamford, Connecticut . Another 775 Air Force and Navy medical personnel “arrived yesterday at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and will continue to travel to New York to support relief efforts,” said the Pentagon.

De Blasio thanked the military for their support on Wednesday, saying that 291 highly qualified and efficient medical personnel, “many of them with the kind of military experience that makes them very, very ready to deal with the most difficult situations “, are now deployed in the city. public hospitals.

We are “very grateful that our armed forces have come forward to help our public hospitals, but we will need more help and we need it quickly,” said de Blasio.