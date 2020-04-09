Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke, Massachusetts Investigated by Attorney General After Coronavirus Outbreak

Since Monday, 25 residents have died since March, including 18 who tested positive for Covid-19 and three others whose results are expected, according to a CNN report.

Two house workers told CNN unfortunately, it was unprepared for an epidemic, in part because of long-standing systemic problems, such as the lack of staff.

In addition, according to the employees and a union representative, the lack of personal protective equipment and the recent decision by the shelter to group the veterans in narrower neighborhoods probably increased the outbreak in the establishment.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services, which oversees the home, refused to respond to union allegations despite repeated requests from CNN.