Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke, Massachusetts Investigated by Attorney General After Coronavirus Outbreak

11 veterans in a house in Massachusettes for the soldiers died. Five had coronavirus

Since Monday, 25 residents have died since March, including 18 who tested positive for Covid-19 and three others whose results are expected, according to a CNN report.

Two house workers told CNN unfortunately, it was unprepared for an epidemic, in part because of long-standing systemic problems, such as the lack of staff.

In addition, according to the employees and a union representative, the lack of personal protective equipment and the recent decision by the shelter to group the veterans in narrower neighborhoods probably increased the outbreak in the establishment.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services, which oversees the home, refused to respond to union allegations despite repeated requests from CNN.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones in these tragic circumstances,” said attorney general Maura Healey in a statement.

The investigation is separate from the hiring of a lawyer by Governor Charlie Baker to investigate the deaths, as well as organizational management and supervision at home, said Healey’s office.

His office is also in contact with the Ministry of Public Health about concerns in other establishments.

