Sheree Whitfield of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” seeks information on missing mother

(CNN) Sheree Whitfield, a former actress of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, seeks public help to find her mother.

According to Sandy Springs Police , Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family leaving her Sandy Springs home on March 23.

Ferguson, 77, wore gray pants and a black shirt at the time and left in a 2009 gray Honda Accord with a Georgian license plate RMZ5773.

Authorities have said it has ties to Ohio and California.

Whitfield, who was one of the original cast members of the hit series Bravo reality, posted on her verified Instagram account on Tuesday that she had “hesitated to post my concerns about my mother’s safe return because , although I have been in close contact with the police for two weeks, I am also quite private when it comes to my family. “