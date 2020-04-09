Sheree Whitfield of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” seeks information on missing mother

(CNN)Sheree Whitfield, a former actress of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, seeks public help to find her mother.
Ferguson, 77, wore gray pants and a black shirt at the time and left in a 2009 gray Honda Accord with a Georgian license plate RMZ5773.
Authorities have said it has ties to Ohio and California.
Whitfield, who was one of the original cast members of the hit series Bravo reality, posted on her verified Instagram account on Tuesday that she had “hesitated to post my concerns about my mother’s safe return because , although I have been in close contact with the police for two weeks, I am also quite private when it comes to my family. “
“Also, in the past my mom has taken personal vacations without telling the family and we respect that side of her,” wrote Whitfield. “However, it has been the longest time she has spent without reaching out to anyone in the family or friends. Right now, we are leaning on God and staying positive and praying for his safe return to the House.”
Anyone with information about Ferguson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Detective Gehricke at 770-551-6923 or by email at [email protected]
