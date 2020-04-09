Seth Meyers on what it’s like to do ‘Late Night’ from your attic in the middle of the coronavirus

Meyers spoke to CNN Business about the transition, the challenges that have arisen, and why he is missing his guy from the benchmark card, Wally.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

So it looks like you are performing in a haunted attic.

Yes, we settled on a haunted attic because while the attic is trying to be haunting and scary, we are living in haunted times, so I have one in the attic right now.

Are there other places in the house where you have chosen to perform or are you going to be stuck in the attic for the foreseeable future?

I’m pretty excited about the attic right now. We have a wasp problem and if it gets worse as the weather warms up, I think it will make TV entertaining.

You’ve been doing “Late Night” at home for a little over a week now. From a production standpoint, which is the hardest part?

Above all, it’s just doing it without your staff right next to you. Most of my bandwidth in a normal work day is just writing for the first piece of the day, then the second piece of the day doing what has been written. I don’t have to make any other decisions on anything other than that because you are surrounded by this incredible group of people who are as good if not better at what I am good … Even just having to choose a shirt is exhausting when you’re not used to it, then suddenly you see it in front of the camera and you say to yourself: “Oh, this is not a good model for television.”

How do you even produce the show? What type of technology do you use?

After a week of balancing on the books, I now have a tripod for my iPad. I receive a script, I load it in a Dropbox. I’m using the teleprompter, I have to download it from there. Then I had to learn how to read the teleprompter … I think of the many people I miss, Wally Feresten, our guy from cue cards, is probably at the top of the list just because that’s how I’m making jokes since “Weekend update” [on “Saturday Night Live”] and Wally is the guy who’s been with me ever since. I feel like I’ve always appreciated how lucky I am to have someone like Wally who knows my rhythms and the rhythm of my jokes, but now more than ever.

Do you interview guests via Zoom?

Yeah. We are using Zoom at the moment.

Is it weird not to be sitting next to the person you are interviewing?

Again, you learn exponentially the rhythm of the different way of interviewing someone from a distance, which we have never done before in any way, shape or form on our show. One thing is just trying to know when to intervene. Has anyone finished or is he just starting a new thought, and are you going to interrupt him? It’s like those old comic pieces on bad cell phone connections where you just cut people off before they’re done.

Is it difficult to make jokes without feedback or laughing?

It’s not great, but then again, nothing is great right now. If I’m totally honest, not having an audience is the least I can do because just having to prepare everything and having to sit at the desk and record it, then remember to also record my audio on a separate track. The number of times the director will have to call me after downloading it and say, “You forgot …” and it’s like “I did. I totally forgot to record the sound.” As far as jokes for no audiences, it may sound strange, but I don’t feel as lonely in these moments because I know everyone is experiencing exactly what I’m going through, so there’s some comfort in that .

Are you alone in your attic or is someone else with you?

No, I’m totally alone. [“Late Night” producer] Mike Shoemaker stopped last week for a few days. We kept our social distance of six feet, but just to have a reliable look at the configuration. Now it’s just me alone, hearing my kids running and hoping they’ll be quiet.

Is there something weird about performing a late night show and your family is right outside the door? Are you already afraid that they will just burst during a monologue?

The real surreal thing is to tell your kids, “Daddy is going to do a TV show,” and then carry a laptop in an attic. I really feel like an alcoholic making up a story so I can finish a bottle of alcohol in the corner.