Senator Grassley plans bipartisan letter to Trump on IG layoff

GOP senator Chuck Grassley tries to rally bipartisan support for letter asking President Trump to explain why he fired Michael Atkinson, the independent intelligence watchdog who handled the report, says report of denunciation of the appeal of the Ukrainian president.

The chairman of the Senate finance committee has so far been supported by Senator Mark Warner, a senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), Politico reported Tuesday evening.

“The inspectors general provide critical control over an otherwise inexplicable bureaucracy. In other words, they help drain the swamp. Their duty is to provide non-partisan recommendations and to withdraw policy from the internal workings of our federal government. The White House should empower inspectors general to be able to do their jobs, “said Grassley, a longtime supporter of whistleblowers, in a statement.

Trump said he canned Atkinson on Friday because “I thought he had done a terrible job.”

“He took this terrible and inaccurate whistleblower report and brought it to Congress,” Trump told reporters on Saturday.

Atkinson said he understands the president can fire him “for good reason” but said he is “legally obliged to ensure that whistleblowers have an effective and authorized means of disclosing urgent matters involving classified information to congressional intelligence committees. “

Atkinson alerted Congress in September about the whistleblower’s complaint regarding Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A few days later, the White House released a transcript of the phone call.

The House removed Trump from the appeal in December, but the Senate acquitted him in January.

Trump also sacked Defense Minister Inspector General Glenn Fine on Monday.