Senate Dems Freezes $ 250 Billion For Small Business Coronavirus Loans

Senate Democrats blocked a law Thursday to add $ 250 billion to a small business loan program to help prevent layoffs during the coronavirus epidemic.

The move means that Congress won’t adopt an extension of the cash-strapped paycheck protection program until next week at the earliest.

The Senate adjourned until Monday after Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) Objected to a unanimous vote.

The Small Business Program provides businesses with up to 500 employees and, with a few exceptions, loans to cover payroll and overhead. Loans will be canceled if they do not fire workers.

The program was launched on Friday with massive interest from employers after unemployment jumped 10 million people as businesses were shut down by governments.

Democrats, led by minority leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, lobbied for a package totaling $ 500 billion, including $ 250 billion for small businesses and an additional $ 100 billion for hospitals and $ 150 billion. dollars for state and local governments.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), urged Democrats to postpone other requests for funding.

“My colleagues must not treat American workers as political hostages. This should not be and should not be contentious, ”said McConnell. “No one believes this is the last word of the Senate on COVID-19. We don’t need to do everything right now. “

Cardin argued that there was no urgency for the small business program, which received $ 350 billion in a more than $ 2 trillion stimulus bill that was passed last month.

Cardin said that loan applications are being processed and that “every small business eligible for the paycheck protection plan, we will support the receipt, processing and full funding of their applications, and we will put as many ‘money as needed’.

The big stimulus bill was the product of careful negotiations between the White House and the Senate Democrats.