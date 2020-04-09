Senate deadlock on coronavirus relief for small businesses

Senate Democrats blocked a Republican effort to add $ 250 billion to the overwhelmed small business loan program on Thursday, the latest political deadlock in a week’s effort to inject billions of federal dollars into business and families facing the fallout from coronavirus.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Attempted to approve $ 250 billion in new funding for the paycheck protection program during a short session of the Senate through a accelerated method which requires no objection from senators.

There is widespread bipartisan support for adding money to the small business program. But Democrats say they will not accept new spending unless there are guarantees in the program to guarantee that all businesses can access capital, including by directing some of the money to small banks. They also wanted to add $ 100 billion to the health care system and $ 150 billion to state and local governments.

Congress has already approved $ 350 billion for the paycheck program – money that is quickly running out as small businesses flooded local banks to participate. Earlier this week, Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin asked congressional leaders to approve the funding.

The Democrats opposed McConnell’s proposal and McConnell opposed the Democrats’ counterproposal, resulting in an impasse.

McConnell accused the Democrats of holding American paychecks “hostage”.

“Do not block emergency aid which you do not oppose simply because you want something more,” he told the Democrats, adding that there was “no chance” that the Democrats’ plan quickly passes the Senate.

Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), The first Democrat on the Senate committee charged with overseeing small business, called McConnell’s proposal “a political coup because it will not meet the immediate needs of small business.”

Democrats say the small business program is structured on a first-come, first-served basis, which benefits small businesses with existing relationships with their banks. Very small businesses were unable to access it, they say.

“A lot of unbanked people [or those] who are underbanked are not served on this basis, ”said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Franscico) on Wednesday in an interview with the NPR. “For the next $ 250 [billion], we really need to have a percentage of that, $ 60 billion, which would go to something called community development financial institutions and which includes a number of things that they would pave the way for others to participate in. “

Mnuchin, in an interview with CNBC, said that President Trump was ready to address some of the Democrats’ concerns in the next bill.

“We need more money for small businesses and the president has made it very clear that he is happy to talk about other issues, such as hospitals and states in the next bill,” said -he declares. “We wanted to get money for the small business program,” which has “huge bipartisan support.”

McConnell said he was willing to do more to respond to the coronavirus crisis, but said there was an urgent need to increase funding for the P3 program. “There is no reason why this bipartisan job creation program should be held hostage for other priorities,” he said in a statement.

The impasse – between Republicans who want to respond to the crisis piecemeal and Democrats who want more comprehensive bills – is a glimpse of the ongoing debate on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout .

Democrats in the House and in the Senate are preparing their ideas for what would be included in the next major bill, known as phase four. But Republicans are more skeptical about moving immediately to a new bill, arguing that the other three bills – including $ 2 trillion in the third bill alone – need time to pump the economy up.

Thursday’s Senate session is expected to be short and to include only a handful of senators. Most lawmakers are back in their country of origin during a break scheduled for Easter and Passover.

Almost a week after the official opening of the small business program, it continues to frustrate small business owners. Although most businesses and non-profit organizations with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for repayable loans, finding a bank willing or able to lend them money has, in some cases, been extremely difficult.

“We have days, not weeks, until the P3 runs out of money,” said Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Chairman of the Senate committee on small business.

Some banks have erected barriers, giving priority to their most important or existing customers. Others report that they are overwhelmed, inundated with applications at the same time as they have been delayed by difficulties accessing the online application system of the Small Business Administration.

Business owners are concerned that the program may run out of funding before their loans are approved. Freelancers and independent entrepreneurs, who will be allowed to apply for the program from April 10, are concerned that the money will disappear by the time they are eligible.

In the meantime, rent, mortgage and utility bills continue to add up.

“As we review the paycheck protection program, the relief it offers seems to diminish as our needs continue to worsen,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs at National Restaurant Assn . “If there is no strong Congress action, you will see many restaurants close and never reopen.”

The Times author Anna M. Phillips contributed to this report.