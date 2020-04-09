Secretary of the Navy’s trip to USS Theodore Roosevelt cost $ 243,000 and his work

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly’s trip to the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt last weekend cost him his job – about 40 weeks – and the American taxpayer reported $ 243,000 .

The United States spent large sums of money to send Modly to the ship docked in Guam, where he fired Captain Brett Crozier in a speech to his former crew, according to a travel cost estimate reported by USA Today.

Modly flew on a modified Gulfstream business jet for military use with an hourly flight cost of $ 6,946.19 per hour, said a Navy official at the point of sale. The flight time for Guam’s journey was approximately 35 hours at a cost of $ 243,116.65.

Modly resigned quickly Tuesday after ransacking Crozier for using inappropriate channels last week to warn that the virus had spread among his team, saying that Crozier was “naive” and “stupid” for using email to alert people outside of its chain of command.

The comments angered the sailors.

“What is f – k?” an apparent sailor is recorded shouting in an audio leak, as Modly criticized Crozier.

“He was just trying to help us!” another man’s voice protests.

Crozier had warned last week that COVID-19 was spreading among many crew members of 5,000 people. After docking in Guam, at least 230 people on board – including Crozier – tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump said at a press conference on Tuesday evening that Modly did not have to resign for a speech, but that he hoped it would end the controversy.

“It was all very unfortunate,” said Trump at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

“The captain shouldn’t have written a letter, he didn’t have to be Ernest Hemingway,” Trump said of Crozier. “He made a mistake but he had a bad day.”