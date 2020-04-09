Second SoFi Stadium worker tests positive for COVID-19

A second construction worker at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood has given positive results for COVID-19, according to an internal email from the joint venture that oversees the project. Mandatory temperature controls are underway for workers on site.

The email, sent by Turner-AECOM Hunt on Tuesday and reviewed by the Times, said the person worked on March 29 on two 298-acre project parking lots.

“The worker was located in a secluded area outside the building, performing backfill operations in the F & G parking lots,” said the email. “The individual had never entered the building or used any of its common spaces.”

The worker “receives care and recovers”, according to the email. Colleagues who have had “close contact” with the worker are in self-quarantine and the equipment and facilities used by the worker are disinfected.

“PLEASE NOTE,” said a sentence in the email, using all capital letters, “THE PROJECT REMAINS OPEN TO WORK WITHOUT RESTRICTION.”

A spokesperson for the joint venture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although Governor Gavin Newsom ordered Californians to stay home last month to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, construction projects are exempt because they are considered essential infrastructure. That includes $ 5 billion SoFi, which is slated to open in late July with a Taylor Swift concert and to house the NFL Rams and Chargers this fall.

The joint venture has implemented safety measures, including forcing workers to stay at least six feet from each other, increasing the number of toilets and hand washing stations, and asking non-essential staff to work at home and telling workers to stay home if you have a cough, fever, or trouble breathing.

The first project worker known to have contracted COVID-19, announced on March 29, is an ironworker whose work was located in a staging area outside the stadium structure. Another worker was presumed positive for COVID-19, but the workers were informed by email from the construction project managers that the test was negative.

Some of the estimated 3,000 workers in the project remain concerned, saying that social estrangement is difficult, if not impossible, while doing their job properly.

“There are still people all over the world,” said a project ironworker on Tuesday.

The worker spoke on the condition of not being identified because he feared losing his job.

Some workers received N95 masks from their contractors while others used handkerchiefs or similar fabric items to cover their faces.

From Wednesday evening, according to a second internal e-mail reviewed by the Times, all project employees will have their temperature taken with contactless thermometers at six access points to the site.

“This additional measure will help maintain business continuity and ensure compliance with contractual and regulatory obligations,” said the email, listing the bus drivers, company officials, consultants, escorts, inspectors, visitors and workers among those who will be tested.

If a person’s temperature is 100 degrees or more, they will take a secondary exam five to 10 minutes later in a “waiting area” and will need to list their workplaces and the people they interacted with during of the last 14 days. If their temperature remains high, they should stay at home until their temperature is normal for 72 hours without the use of medication. It is not known whether workers will be paid during the absence.

Workers can choose not to take their temperature, but will not be allowed to work.

The second email encouraged major trades to stagger start times for workers, forced anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 to report it to their employer, and asked employees to “leave the workplace directly” at the end of their shift.

“This procedure will continue until the CDC and medical experts declare that we are all safe,” said the email.