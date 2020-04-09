Scientists reconstruct 200 million-year-old dinosaur embryo skulls in 3D

Scientists have used 3D technology to study eggs laid about 200 million years ago by the five-meter-long herbivore Massospondylus carinatus in South Africa

The study was published in Scientific Reports, part of the journal Nature.

Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa have discovered that the skulls of dinosaurs develop in the same order as the embryos of parents of living dinosaurs – crocodiles, chickens, turtles and lizards.

The eggs, discovered by scientists in 1976, are among the oldest known fossils of dinosaur embryos to have been discovered.

Until now, according to scientists, the usefulness of fossils for research purposes has been limited due to their fragility. But using a non-destructive scanning method, they were able to see the fossils with an “unprecedented” amount of detail – at the resolution of an individual bone cell. Using high-powered X-rays, the scientists reconstructed the skulls and were able to see that the dinosaur embryos, which had skulls less than 2 cm in size, had two sets of teeth varying in size from 0.4 0.7 mm wide – similar to crocodiles and geckos. Research has concluded that the pattern of embryonic development has not changed for nearly 200 million years and that dinosaurs have developed in the bud just like their reptilian parents. “It’s amazing that in more than 250 million years of reptile evolution, the way the skull develops in the egg remains more or less the same,” said Jonah Choiniere, professor at the University of Witwatersrand and co-author of the study. “It shows – you don’t play with a good thing,” he added.

