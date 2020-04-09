‘Schitt’s Creek’ finale: a look back at the best moments of the cast

On Tuesday evening, this compact universe of sweetness and madness, laughter and tears, innocence and experience called “Schitt’s Creek” ended naturally. At the end of six seasons, the Rose family – defrauded in episode 1 of their millions – having learned what love is, came to its fairytale term: the restoration of their fortune. Dang, I’m just choking on it.

This event, in the strangeness of cosmic time and modern television platforms, is still in the future for some viewers, some of whom must still understand that this is not a Netflix show, who wears new episodes long after their debut here on the Pop cable network base. Indeed, America took a long time to move from cotton to the Canadian manufacturing series, which went from the outlier to the cult element to the absolute phenomenon in the fourth year, either because it was “difficult to find ”, or because some people did not have“ regular television ”. or because the media was not sufficiently impressed (before being soiled).

To release the horn that I designed specially to blow right now, I was a fan from the start – excited from the first press release at the very prospect of a show with Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. I had loved their work since “SCTV” flew over the border, before the birth of Dan Levy, who created the series with his father, Eugene.

Thus began a series of one-on-one meetings with the creators and actors of the series, extending from before the premiere until the day before the end of production, on the Rosebud Motel site.

“I don’t want to make a rich snooty woman”

We are in February 2015 and I came to the Aroma cafe in Studio City to meet Eugene Levy and O’Hara, an interview that produced both a feature film and a long question and answer period. Sometimes you meet your heroes, and while there is a well-known caveat about it, it may be better not to do it, if you choose your heroes wisely, it usually pays off. They are really nice and – not exactly formal, but adults. O’Hara has a cold but the soldiers have passed.

At this point in the show’s (almost pre) history, the older stars, their friendship and their story – which for Levy and O’Hara includes several films that Levy co-wrote with Christopher Guest – are at the center of the conversation. (This includes Chris Elliott as city mayor, Roland Schitt.) No one in America has seen Dan Levy. Annie Murphy, who will play David’s sister Alexis Rose de Dan – and daughter of Moira d’O’Hara and Johnny d’Eugene – has had no career.

“We work the same way, Catherine and I,” says Levy. “We have spent our lives in comedy, and yet I don’t think any of us think of ourselves as funny people. We like to get into credible, real, grounded characters. It’s not just:” This wouldn’t it be great to work with Catherine? ” You work with the person who does this kind of work really well. ”

“He just doesn’t like meeting new people,” says O’Hara.

“It’s the other thing. But I’m comfortable with you. You don’t criticize me that much.”

Already, O’Hara has a pearl on Moira: “I don’t want to make a rich and arrogant woman. I prefer to make someone who thinks she is of this world and hip and avant-garde and that she has been everywhere and is cultivated. And who knows his past? We didn’t think about it too much, but I like to think that she is really threatened by this small town life – because she is there, you know? … I like to consider her as more vulnerable than a posh or superior. I think it is much more precarious. “

“I basically drew all the drama of my adolescence”

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” in season 2: Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Emily Hampshire (Stevie Budd), Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose), Daniel Levy (David Rose) and Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose). (Steve Wilkie / CBC)

We are in March 2016 and season 2 of “Schitt’s Creek” has arrived. I’m sitting with Eugene Levy at a table on the patio of the Culver Hotel, waiting for his “fashionable” son Dan.

“You look good,” Dan says to his father, who is wearing a suit that his son has chosen for him. (Dan and David do not share the same fashion sense.) They treat each other with this mixture of indulgence and exasperation common to parents and children, but it is crossed with love, respect and pride. Now the family is at the heart of the conversation, past and present, including Dan’s high school drama days (Eugene: “He did incredible things in high school”; Dan: “Sure, uh-huh, come on -y “) and his film school projects:” There is a short that I wrote about a guardian angel who was sent to Earth to protect a guy who has just lived a really boring life, and ultimately guardianship is become a bit boring; and he closed his eyes for a minute, and the guy slips into a coma. They were all dark and bizarre. “

Dan has now become the show’s captain. “Obviously, you have an advantage when you write a family dynamic and have experienced it,” he says. “I know where we can take the character of Johnny – most of the time, it’s just how far can we take the character of Johnny before I get an email from my father reading the notes at the end of at night, saying, ‘You know, I have a problem with how far you’ve taken Johnny. “

When asked if there was anything about his relationship with Sarah in that of David and Alexis, he replied, “I think anyone who has a brother can identify with how which we wrote these two. I basically shot all the dramas of my adolescence with my sister and projected them on adult adults. “

‘What is your excuse?’

May 2016, in the old Times building in downtown LA I sit down with O’Hara and Eugene Levy in a series of Emmy-related video conversations, for which “Schitt’s Creek” is now eligible . (The Emmy nominations will finally arrive in 2019 for Eugene Levy, O’Hara, costume designers Debra Hanson and Darci Cheyne, and for the series itself). From his initial reluctance to commit to playing Moira, O’Hara recalls “it took me a few moments to get involved”, but “I already trusted Eugene as a writer and actor, and like a good man I could bear spending time with. I don’t know, “she said, turning to Levy,” what’s your excuse? “

“Everyone deserves love”

Dan Levy prepares to read a question as Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid and Sarah Levy, on the right, react to scoring a point with the correct answer during the audience quiz portion of Schitt’s Creek Live at the Théâtre de l’Ace Hotel in September 2018. (Patrick T. Fallon / for the Times)

Now it’s September 2018 – no interview in 2017, but it didn’t happen – and in the meantime, the series has grown in emotional depth and ambition and has found a wider audience; more and more people ask me if I saw it. With the addition of Noah Reid as Patrick to the cast, a slow-flowering love interest in David, hallelujah, the show has become a standard bearer for LGBTQ issues, without ever making it a problem. At the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, cast members organize a free evening of chat, music videos and games, and a wedding proposal to the audience. (Nothing more appropriate.) A packed room welcomes them with delight. They will take this show on the road.

“Do you remember presenting the show?” Eugene asks Dan on stage.

“I remember presenting the show,” says Dan. “I am 35 years old; I have a very clear memory.”

“I think this fourth season has struck a chord with people who have somehow confirmed their belief in the series,” he said. “Since our subject can be very polarizing, we have received the most overwhelmingly positive and joyful response.

“Some of the most touching comments I have received come from right-wing religious people who have never understood queer culture. If we can keep opening people’s eyes to realize that everyone deserves love , that’s a wonderful thing. “

“It’s like the happiest place of all time”

Chris Elliott and Eugene Levy laugh between the takes on the set of “Schitt’s Creek” during one of the last days of filming in Hockley Valley, Ontario, Canada, June 25. (Cole Burston / for the time)

June 25, 2019, Hockley Valley, Ontario, Canada, on site with “Schitt’s Creek”. Scenes from five different episodes are filmed outside the long and low Rosebud Motel, which the day after tomorrow will become an old building on a stretch of country road. The cast will not quite disperse to the wind – some of them are connected, after all, and others might as well be now – to become different people on different projects. It’s the day before the day before the day before the first day of the rest of their lives. (With a caveat, from Dan Levy: “If we think there is more story to tell, then great – let’s make a movie, let’s make a special vacation. I’m not saying that I would never want to see these characters. “)

I too have come to the end of my own journey. Which is not a thought I share with anyone.

It is a pleasure to be here; the building itself exercises a kind of power. There are shows that you watch – or groups that you listen to – and that you want to enter this world, this family, to be part not only of the characters but of the people who play them, to be part of the world that gives life to this world. It’s like the happiest place ever. It probably isn’t always the case, but it really seems to be the case here. The fresh air and the songbirds may have something to do with it, but I’m going to go there with mutual love and respect. Dan and Eugene Levy, Murphy and Hampshire are all here, with Chris Elliott and Jennifer Robertson, who plays Roland’s wife, Jocelyn. Like the first day of our meeting, Catherine O’Hara has a cold, but she is also there in full Moira Rose outfit.

“They’re there for us as much as they are for us,” said O’Hara of the fans, who are watching from the side of the road, and the fans who have traveled across the continent to see them in person. “It’s almost that we don’t have to be there, but we have brought them together in one way or another.”