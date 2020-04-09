Saudi Arabia declares Yemen ceasefire on coronavirus

The ceasefire in the five-year conflict was due to start on Thursday, according to coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki. SPA said the move was prompted by the appeal by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to a break in hostilities in the country to counter the spread of Covid-19.
The coronavirus has now infected more than 1.5 million people and killed more than 88,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Malki also said the temporary ceasefire would pave the way for talks between the Saudi-backed government in Aden and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels based in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The ceasefire would create the environment for the UN “to hold a meeting between the legitimate government and the Houthis, and a coalition military team (led by Saudi Arabia) under the supervision of the envoy of the UN to discuss its proposals on steps and mechanisms to implement a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, “said Malki, according to SPA.
The UN has welcomed the announcement by Saudi Arabia. “I am grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to the Arab Coalition for recognizing and acting on this critical moment for Yemen,” Yemen Secretary General’s special envoy Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday. UN press release. “The parties must now seize this opportunity and immediately end all hostilities with the utmost urgency, and progress towards a comprehensive and lasting peace”
A Houthi rebel spokesperson said the group was working on a plan to end the war.
“Following the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire in Yemen, we have presented a comprehensive national vision to the United Nations that includes a complete end to the war and a complete end to the blockade”, Mohammed Abdel Salam tweeted. “It understands the security of Yemen as well as its unity and independence and establishes a political dialogue for a new transition.”
A source familiar with the views of Saudi officials on the process has expressed hope of reaching an agreement, saying that is what the Saudis have been working towards for a long time.
According to the source, the objective of the ceasefire is to create an environment conducive to the success of the UN talks.
Yemen is plunged into a civil war that pitted a coalition supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Houthi rebels supported by Iran. The war has claimed the lives of thousands of people and resulted in massive famine and disease outbreaks in the country.
