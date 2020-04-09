Sanders hopes Biden is going “in a more progressive direction”

Bernie Sanders said he hoped Joe Biden was going in a “more progressive direction” and promised to do everything he could to defeat President Trump in his first interview since leaving the presidential race on Wednesday.

Vermont lawmakers visited Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show”, saying he had spoken to the former vice president since the end of his campaign – before focusing on what sets the two apart.

“It’s no secret that Joe Biden’s policy is different from mine,” said Sanders.

“But I have known Joe since I came to the Senate in 2006, I worked with him when he was vice president of the Obama administration, and what I would say to people is that Joe is a very decent human being . “

“I hope I can work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction,” said Sanders.

Calling Biden a “good politician,” Sanders said his former rival “understands that to defeat Trump he will have to bring new people into his political world.”

“He is going to have to listen to their needs, young people, workers and maybe start to evolve in a different direction to some extent than in the past.”

But Sanders asked if it counted as “full approval” of the alleged candidate.

“Well, let’s talk to Joe and we are, we’re talking to his team of advisers,” said Sanders, before repeating his promise to “do everything I can to make sure Donald Trump isn’t re-elected . “

“I believe Trump has been the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we see his narcissism manifesting in the face of this pandemic that we are experiencing right now,” said Sanders.

“So I will do everything I can, but I can say that we are talking to Joe and talking to his team about how we can work together.”