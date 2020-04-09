Sanders had several conversations with Obama before the decision to end the campaign

Obama and Sanders have intervened several times in recent weeks as the Vermont senator determined the future of his campaign, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Sanders’ decision to step out on Wednesday paves the way for Joe Biden, who has been Obama’s vice president for eight years, to become the Democratic candidate.

“He’s going to go out, I’m sure he has to go out at some point,” Trump said of Obama. “Because he certainly doesn’t want to see me for four more years. We are not – we think a little differently.”

Obama’s approval of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 was highly choreographed, even though it happened in June, more than a month before Sanders officially supported the potential Democratic candidate.

Although Obama remained relatively a mom throughout elementary school, speaking only a few times before voters began to vote in 2020, the former president followed the debate closely and had regular conversations with the candidates. before, during and after their respective offers.

“His private lawyer has consistently insisted on staying focused on the ultimate goal: to win the White House in November,” the Obama source said.

Obama, the source said, was impressed by the caliber of Democrats who chose to run – and more than two dozen did so. But the former president “urged them to keep in mind that we must be in a good position to unite as a party once we have a candidate,” the source said of the appeals.

“Although the content of these conversations remains confidential,” the source said of Obama’s calls with Sanders, “there was still agreement that winning in the fall was paramount.”

Clinton declined to comment on Sanders ending his campaign, a spokesman for CNN said on Wednesday.

The story between the two is long, with Clinton and many of his allies believing that Sanders stayed in the 2016 race long after the end of his path to victory. And the former secretary of state said his decision to fight to the California primary in June hurt her in the general election.

“It hurt me, no doubt about it,” said Clinton Howard Stern in December 2019. “And I hope he won’t do it again to the one who gets the nomination. Once is enough.”

In the rare moments when Obama made comments on the 2020 field during the race, he urged voters to stop worrying about the candidates’ strength and urged candidates to remember that the most important victory could have held in November against President Trump.

“There will be differences,” Obama said in a statement. Fundraising in November on the Democratic candidates, “but I want us to make sure that we keep in mind that, compared to the ultimate goal, which is to defeat a president and a party that … has taken a sharp turn far from many of the fundamental traditions and values ​​and institutional commitments that have built this country, “these differences are” relatively minor “.

At the same fundraiser, he denounced the purity tests and said that if the policy arguments were “good”, “you have to win the election”.

Obama, in a previous fundraiser, also warned about worrying too much about the deadly primary, noting that he and Clinton had a tough primary in the 2008 elections.