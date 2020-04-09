Ruby Princess: Australian police seize black box linked to cruise ship epidemic

More than 600 cases and 15 deaths have been linked to the ship, according to public broadcaster ABC.

Police launched an investigation last week into why the Ruby Princess was allowed to dock in Sydney, dropping 2,600 passengers, despite widespread concerns about the coronavirus and multiple previous epidemics around the world involving ships cruise.

New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller said on Wednesday that the ship’s master was “extremely helpful” and that the black box, a recorder similar to that found on aircraft, had been recovered with other evidence.

The officers boarded the ship under the authority of the New South Wales coroner, who initiated a preliminary investigation.

The investigation is expected to involve interviewing thousands of witnesses, including the ship’s captain, doctors, crew and passengers, as well as representatives from the federal and state governments. “After examining the information available, the only way I can determine whether our national biosafety laws or our national laws have been violated is through a criminal investigation,” Fuller said last week. This investigation is taking place in parallel with the investigation under the auspices of the coroner’s office. Fuller said Wednesday that police are awaiting a human health report before deciding on next steps and that the report will be at the heart of the investigation. He could not give a deadline for the investigation. Over 1,000 crew members remain on the ship and Fuller says 75% said they would like to stay on the ship. At the end of last month, Australian authorities publicly asked all passengers who disembarked from the ship to self-quarantine, as they could have been exposed to the virus on board. The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for the cruise industry, with epidemics aboard ships in the United States, Japan and South America. While operators have stopped most of the world’s fleet, more than a dozen cruise ships have been trapped at sea, with countries refusing to allow people carrying infected passengers to dock. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said this month that it was in direct contact with 10 cruise ships with about 600 Australian passengers on board. “In most cases, disembarkation can only take place if the passengers have made arrangements to continue their flight and are able to go directly to the airport via a so-called sanitary corridor, set up by the host country, “said DFAT in a statement. Australian and New Zealand passengers aboard a cruise ship stuck off the coast of Uruguay on Thursday began to be evacuated to Australia. European and American passengers aboard the ship, where 60% of passengers have tested positive for coronavirus, are still awaiting arrangements to take them home.

CNN’s James Griffiths contributed to this report.

