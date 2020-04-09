Robert F. Kennedy’s great-grandson, Gideon McKean, found by divers off Maryland

David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and their family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala &amp; Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

They discovered the boy’s body in 25 feet of water and 2.3 miles south of his grandmother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, said Maryland natural resources police. He was found about 2,000 feet from where the authorities found his mother’s body, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 41, Monday.
Both were last seen last Thursday evening.

They were quarantined with their family at his mother’s home on Chesapeake Bay. They were playing outside and one of them threw a ball into the water, said her husband, David McKean.

“They got into a canoe for the sole purpose of recovering the balloon, and somehow they were pushed by the wind or the tide into the open bay,” he wrote on Facebook.

The canoe “appeared to be overtaken by strong winds,” police said last week. The pair were also fighting against rough seas, and conditions were such that “the pair was unable to row to shore.”

The overturned canoe was found around 7:00 p.m. that evening, the police announced.

McKean was the granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

She was a public health and human rights lawyer and was executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.

Theresa Waldrop, Connor Spielmaker and Rebekah Riess of CNN contributed to this report.

