Robert F. Kennedy’s great-grandson, Gideon McKean, found by divers off Maryland

They discovered the boy’s body in 25 feet of water and 2.3 miles south of his grandmother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, said Maryland natural resources police. He was found about 2,000 feet from where authorities found the body of his mother, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 41, on Monday.

The two were last seen last Thursday evening.

They were quarantined with their family at his mother’s home on Chesapeake Bay. They were playing outside and one of them threw a ball into the water, said her husband, David McKean.

“They got into a canoe for the sole purpose of recovering the balloon, and somehow they were pushed by the wind or the tide into the open bay,” he wrote on Facebook.