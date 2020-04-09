Robert F. Kennedy’s great-grandson, Gideon McKean, found by divers off Maryland

They were quarantined with their family at his mother’s home on Chesapeake Bay. They were playing outside and one of them threw a ball into the water, said her husband, David McKean.
“They got into a canoe for the sole purpose of recovering the balloon, and somehow they were pushed by the wind or the tide into the open bay,” he wrote on Facebook.
The canoe “appeared to be overtaken by strong winds,” police said last week. The pair were also fighting against rough seas, and conditions were such that “the pair was unable to row to shore.”
The overturned canoe was found around 7:00 p.m. that evening, the police announced.
McKean was the granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
She was a public health and human rights lawyer and was executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.
