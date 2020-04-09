Rob Pelinka Says Lakers Pass All Tests, Request Final Review

Rob Pelinka has stressed the paramount importance of public health in every statement, but with that in mind, he hopes there is a way to resume the NBA season.

“It’s almost like I think of our season as a series of tests and we did a lot of tests and we got a lot of Aces,” said the Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations. “We got some A-plus and A-minus. We haven’t had a chance to take a final exam yet. … These are things for which I am very grateful, that people have done a lot of work to put them there. We hope to have the chance to finish what we have started. “

Pelinka spoke during a videoconference with a small group of local and national journalists from her home in Orange County. Personally, his days consisted of helping his middle-aged children with their story projects or hearing the conversations that his wife, a pediatrician, had with other doctors who are fighting COVID-19.

On the basketball side, his days have been filled with preparation for the future – whatever it sounds like – as the NBA hopes to resume a season that was postponed on March 11 after the Utah Rudy jazz center Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have to keep looking for avenues and ways of how this could happen,” said Pelinka. “We all hope there is a way to crown an NBA champion.”

The Lakers are first in the Western Conference and have the second best record in the league after the Milwaukee Bucks. The league suspended operations on March 11, about a month before the end of the regular season.

Having already clinched a playoff spot, it was to be the Lakers’ first playoff appearance since the 2013-14 season.

The Lakers had gone through several crises before the end of the season. In the preseason, they went to China, where a conflict between the NBA and the Chinese government changed their plans. In January, Pelinka lost her best friend and the organization mourned the death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas.

As Pelinka thinks about this season, he tries to imagine how Bryant would have reacted to all the challenges he presented.

“I think in a time like this, we miss a friend like Kobe particularly,” said Pelinka. “If you had a good trip with him and a huge fire-breathing dragon found himself on the way, you would say:” OK, that’s why it’s good at the moment, we will take up this challenge “.. . it was his nature is that obstacles and hard times would somehow lead to growth. This is how I am going to look at 2020, not just in terms of Kobe loss, but in general. I think some of these difficult moments will have to be prolonged to become stronger. ”