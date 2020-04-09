Rob Lowe teases ‘Tiger King’ project in preparation with Ryan Murphy

Rob Lowe teases 'Tiger King' project in preparation with Ryan Murphy

The actor posted photos on Instragram, disguised as his own version of Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage from Netflix’s popular discussion series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

He also revealed some news.

“Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this crazy story. Stay tuned!”

The post sparked dozens of comments.

Chris Pratt wrote: “Oh YES !!”

As Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “INCREDIBLE”.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22 years in prison after being convicted in January on multiple charges, including a conspiracy to commit murder against Big Cat Rescue operator Carole Baskin.

“SNL” star Kate McKinnon should adapt at least one version of the story for the screen, would have a limited series in which she would embody Baskin.
CNN recently spoke to Maldonado-Passage’s ex-husband, John Finlay, who said he hoped Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf would play him in all Hollywood projects inspired by docuseries.

CNN contacted Lowe and Murphy for comments.

