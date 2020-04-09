Rob Lowe teases ‘Tiger King’ project in preparation with Ryan Murphy

The actor posted photos on Instragram, disguised as his own version of Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage from Netflix’s popular discussion series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.
He also revealed some news.
“Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this crazy story. Stay tuned!”
The post sparked dozens of comments.
Chris Pratt wrote: “Oh YES !!”
As Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “INCREDIBLE”.
Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22 years in prison after being convicted in January on multiple charges, including a conspiracy to commit murder against Big Cat Rescue operator Carole Baskin.
“SNL” star Kate McKinnon should adapt at least one version of the story for the screen, would have a limited series in which she would embody Baskin.
CNN recently spoke to Maldonado-Passage’s ex-husband, John Finlay, who said he hoped Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf would play him in all Hollywood projects inspired by docuseries.
CNN contacted Lowe and Murphy for comments.
