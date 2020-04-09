Ring Alarm 2nd Generation: here’s what you need to know about the latest DIY security system

Just one day after the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus began to be delivered to customers, the company launched the second generation of Ring Alarm, the brand’s customizable security offer.

The price of the basic starter kit is still $ 199.99 and includes the base station, a keyboard, a motion detector, a range extender and a contact sensor for doors or windows.. It may be small for some houses due to a somewhat limited range, but it is perfect for apartments. And since Ring Alarm is still a contract-free DIY solution required for home security, you can extend your system with more sensors as needed.

The theme of the ring for the second generation is a more elegant and less bulky design. We could say that the most important changes concern the keyboard. Not only is it thinner and about half the size of the previous generation, it also introduces one-touch buttons for emergency services. The police, fire department or medical services are close at hand. Just be careful not to touch them by accident. In addition, you get dedicated buttons for basic functions like arming, disarming and exiting even when armed. And if you like to enter a pin to disarm or arm, there are three rows of numbers.

The new design language for the second generation is more elegant with rounded corners and a glossy white paint job for the whole line. This includes the motion detector, range extension, contact sensor and keyboard. You will also notice rounded edges for a more modern look.

In the event of a power failure, the base station always has a 24-hour back-up battery that will fire when needed. And the range extender still contains functionality for Z-Wave, which is the network standard for smart homes that will allow you to add compatible bulbs, smart plugs and other smart devices. With the Ring Alarm Range Extender also acting as a Z-Wave smart hub, you can take control of these products with Alexa. It is certainly practical.

The installation is intended to be done by the buyer, which means that most people can install them without the added cost of a professional installation. You can use an included adhesive sticker (think of a material similar to that of a control hook) or use a support.

Once the system is set up, you can manage it from the Ring app for Android and iOS. In addition, you can integrate your smart lights, doorbells and security cameras into the system. Only, Bell alarm can alert you if a sensor goes out or detects movement. But you will need to call the appropriate authorities to respond. We recommend that you use Ring’s 24/7 professional monitoring as they will contact you when a sensor goes out and can get the appropriate services in motion. This is similar to monitoring from ADT or Vivint. Ring offering professional surveillance thanks to its Protect Plus plan which is $ 10 per month or $ 100 per year.

Second generation bell alarm is available for pre-order now at Amazon.com, and will be officially launched on April 29. Five-piece starter kit is pre-order for $ 199.99.

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.