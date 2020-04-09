Restrictions on “draconian” coronaviruses should be reassessed

Attorney General William Barr called the restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus “draconian” and said they should be reviewed next month.

Government officials said Barr Fox News On Wednesday evening, we must ensure that “the draconian measures that are adopted are fully justified, and that there are no other means of protecting people”.

“I think, you know, when that time period at the end of April expires, I think we need to allow people to adapt more than we have and not just tell people to go home them and hide under the bed, but allow them to use other means of social distancing and other means to protect themselves, “Barr told Laura Ingraham.

The Trump administration has recommended a number of guidelines, including that people not congregate in groups of 10 or more, prohibit non-essential travel, and refrain from going to bars and restaurants last month, and extend until the end of April.

A majority of states have also imposed similar guidelines.

The Attorney General also said that the Department of Justice would keep tabs on all measures used to track the spread of the coronavirus to determine if they “restrict the freedom of individuals”.

“I am very concerned about the slippery slope in terms of continued encroachments on personal freedom,” he said. “I think that during the emergency, appropriate and reasonable measures are fine.”

As of Thursday morning, the United States had more than 430,000 cases of coronavirus and the death toll is close to 15,000.