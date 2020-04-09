Restaurants turn into grocery stores because of coronavirus

“It was going to be amazing,” Strong told CNN Business. “And it was incredible, for a whole week.”

So he decided to start selling the food and ingredients he bought in bulk to individual customers, essentially turning his restaurant into an independent grocery store. The idea was a success.

“We are blowing on the product,” he said. “It’s amazing to see people from the neighborhood that we know as guests,” he added. “They used to take a look at the dishes out of our charcoal barbecues, and now they realize that we have the only pasta shelves in stock in the city.”

Strong is not the only restaurant owner to have started selling grocery ingredients to customers.

Across the country, cafes and restaurants are scrambling to keep their businesses afloat . Restaurants that relied on restaurant patrons quickly offer ways to retain patrons who are no longer allowed to enter the dining rooms.

Delivery is an option, but it is expensive – companies that use third-party services like Grubhub usually have to pay them a fee, which could eat up already thin margins.

Selling groceries is one way to avoid this problem. They sell items that they already sell, in a different form. Opening temporary grocery stores is helping to increase the number of supermarkets in the country, which could reduce congestion or delivery bottlenecks. It is also a way to try to support suppliers in difficulty.

Beyond delivery

Many restaurants had to deal with delivery during this period. But for Strong, avoiding delivery was important. He didn’t want to be indebted to those third party services. For him and for others, delivery was never a good option.

Tucker Silk Mill, a cafe in Easton, Pennsylvania, has until recently presented itself as a gathering place. “We have completely given up [the] delivery model to start, “said owner Jason Hoy. With traditional delivery on the table, Hoy started selling groceries online, with the option of pickup from stores.

“What we have is a model that we can control completely,” he said, noting that once they started selling groceries, “our business has exploded.”

Others set up internal grocery stores to use the excess space.

Marc Glosserman owns some Hill Country barbecue joints in New York and Washington, DC. They are large, up to about 13,000 square feet per store, and encourage customers to eat on site.

“They are not built just for delivery and pickup,” he said. Glosserman decided to use some of this additional space to create a general store and sell excess inventory outside of Manhattan’s flagship location. When people come to get meals, they can also take essential items like toilet paper or potatoes.

More grocery stores

Like the fears surrounding the coronavirus transmission in grocery stores go up, custom grocery stores can become attractions.

Kevin Lillis operates Jaxon, an outdoor cafe in downtown Dallas. He said local customers have limited grocery options.

“There is not much available to them, and it is best that they do not go to a grocery store,” said Lillis. Jaxon can accommodate 465 customers, and take-out orders and delivery typically represent a small part of the business. Deliveries will not make up for lost store sales, he said.

Jaxon therefore deploys grocery services for its customers and plans to sell bags at a fixed price of approximately $ 60 each. Each bag is filled with six eggs, butter, cheddar cheese, black-eyed peas, wheat bread, coriander, kale, potatoes, lemon, limes, bacon, chicken and more.

“These are the things we thought people would need the most,” said Lillis, noting that customers can trade items if they wish.

Even larger chains are entering the trend.

Over 30 Denny’s branches in Oregon and California now sell groceries – including paper products, cheese, bread, raw and deli meats, and fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables – in their parking lots. Customers can order online or from their car and employees bring them the packages.

“This new service allows customers to get the food and supplies they need without compromising social distancing protocols or having to enter high-contact spaces,” the company said in a statement.

Panera Bread is also expansion into the grocery store , selling items like bagels, bread, liters of milk, yogurt and fresh produce. “With limited choices on grocery store shelves and the growing need to limit the number of trips outside the home, it’s an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting healthy food on the table,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera, in a statement. , adding that Panera Grocery can help “provide better access to essential items that are increasingly difficult to find.”

Reallocation of the offer

Selling groceries is also a way to help restaurant suppliers, many of whom are struggling.

“Our suppliers are in urgent need of support,” said chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi. Of its six restaurants in Washington, DC, four are closed. Two, Fiola Mare and Sfoglina Pasta House, are open for delivery, take-out and groceries.

Trabocchi said its suppliers saw demand drop when food service providers started to shut down. And while some have started selling directly to consumers, others are struggling to transform their business models so quickly.

Prairie’s Strong said, “It has been very important to me to continue supporting all of our suppliers.” Its suppliers sell to restaurants and some cannot turn to retail because they have not created these accounts.

New grocery stores can also bypass supply chain bottlenecks that affect large retailers.

A fruit and vegetable supplier told Strong that he was concerned he could not sell avocados that had gone to food service providers. Thanks to his grocery store, Strong was able to buy some of these surplus products and sell them to customers.

The punctual nature of the order for supplies also applies to pricing and packaging.

Generally, restaurants that have become supermarkets have added a modest margin to the cost of items. “There is no standard markup on these items,” said Hill Country’s Glosserman. “We assess them so they move.”

Strong does not have a Weights and Measures license, which is issued to grocers to ensure they are selling the right amount of product. So instead of selling chicken by the pound, he sells it to the bird. He also divides 50-pound bags of flour into plastic bags and gives customers an approximate weight.

Operations evolve day by day. But some places are preparing for a more permanent change. Tucker Sill Mill in Pennsylvania has ordered new refrigerators and is installing shelves for grocery stores, Hoy said.