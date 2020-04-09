Redskins’ Ron Rivera gives big clue to Chase Young

The prospect of negotiating the overall choice No. 2 in the NFL Draft 2020 carries the risk of losing a shot to choose the star fighter Chase Young. Washington Redskins first-year head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t take this lightly.

“If you’re going to do an exchange, and you’re going to go back, this guy you’re going to take from there has to be able to have the kind of impact you need to validate missing a take opportunity a player who is a high impact guy, “Rivera said in a remote press conference this week. “For me, there are a few guys on this board who are these kinds of players.”

The Redskins have three options at # 2: 1) Negotiate, probably with a team in need of a quarterback, 2) stay at # 2 and select Young 20, or 3) stay at # 2 and select another quarterback.

“If you’re going to let player A pass, and go back and take player D, player D must be equal to player A,” said Rivera. “If player A is going to play for you for 10 years, player D may not, and so, have you really gotten value or just gotten a whole lot of choice?”

“You should be able to sit there and say that the next guy I’m going to take will be this high impact guy. And that’s what I’m looking for. That’s what I think we need is that we we need a guy who is going to come and really change our football team. “

Young, who is probably “Player A” in Rivera’s script, is unquestionably one of the top two talents in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end broke the Ohio State single-season sack record and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019. After Young and LSU Joe Burrow, who should be ranked No. 1 in the general classification by the Bengals, most expert projects note a drop. Thus, the Redskins’ decision will be based on their own assessments of “Player D” and also on what they think of their current QB.

Dwayne Haskins, their first-round pick in 2019, has improved after a difficult start to the session in 2019, but is far from a lock to be a quarterback. In favor of Haskins, he was considered the quarterback owner Daniel Snyder wanted and was caught last season on reserve by head coach Jay Gruden.

Rivera’s opinion on Haskins will be expressed with the Redskins’ decisions both in the repechage and with a possible quarterback battle with Kyle Allen, which the Redskins traded for earlier this offseason.

But if the Redskins don’t see the long-term quarterback response on the list now, they might consider taking Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa over Young with pick # 2.

The prospect of drafting a quarterback in the first round in consecutive years may seem odd, but the Cardinals did it with Josh Rosen (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019), a decision that seems to have worked in their favor.

The diminishing value of Tagovailoa this offseason due to injury issues could have an effect on their strategy. If the offerings for choice # 2 are not as strong, the Redskins may be even more tempted to stay put.

With Burrow a lock on the Bengals, the Redskins’ decision is most crucial in the first part of the repechage with significant spinoffs for the teams below them.